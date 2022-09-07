Cell Lines Market: North America Region is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Cell Lines to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Cell Lines market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Cell lines are used in research and biologics and used in drug discovery, molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology etc. The global cell lines market is influenced by several advantages that the cell liens offer, which include ease in use, cost effectiveness, as well as they provide pure cells which are needed to obtain reproducible results along with consistent samples. Moreover, the growing technological developments in the healthcare industry, new innovations and increased investment in the research and development has resulted in the discovering several paradigms for cell lines, thereby pushing the growth of the global cell lines market. North America region seems to be the most attractive region for the cell lines market.

According to Fact.MR, the global cell lines market is anticipated to show a value of more than US$ 140 Mn and expected to grow at a steady rate during the period of forecast.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cell Lines. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Immunotherapy Cell Lines

Ion Channel Cell Lines

GPCR Cell Lines

Cell Signaling Pathway Cell Lines

Gene Knockout Cell Lines

Cancer Cell Lines

Other End User Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Science Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others Application Drug Discovery & Development

Basic Research

Toxicity Screening

Biopharmaceutical Production

Drug Screening

Tissue Engineering

Forensic Testing

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)



Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global cell lines market through 2022, which include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

American Type Culture Collection Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Selexis SA

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

General Electric Company

Abzena plc.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Cell Lines Market

Basic research segment by application is anticipated to dominate the market by reflecting a higher market share of 58.7%. The drug discovery and development segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to reflect a highest growth rate as compared to other segments within the application category. However, the forensic testing segment is expected to show a sluggish growth rate during the period of forecast

North America region shows a higher market attractiveness and is the most lucrative region for the global cell lines market. The North America region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The main reason is the advancement in technology in this region. This coupled with an increase in the investment made on the research and development only adds to the lucrative nature of North America region. Growing innovations in drug delivery along with increasing biopharmaceutical companies and academic and research institutes in North America contribute to the growth in the use of cell lines in this region, thus making it more attractive

By product, the cancer cell lines segment reflects a higher market revenue share and reflects dominance over other segments in this category. On the other hand, ion channel cell lines are expected to grow at the higher pace comparatively to reflect growth at the CAGR of 3.8% during the period of forecast, 2017 to 2022. The cancer cell lines segment is expected to experience a higher gain in the BPs by the end of 2022 followed by the GPCR cell lines segment which is anticipated to be the second fast growing segment after ion channel cell line segment

The biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow a shade slower than the contract research organizations (CRO) segment, yet reflects a higher market share by revenue than the CRO segment. The contract research organizations segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the period of forecast. The academic and research institutes segment enjoys the highest market share by revenue as of 2017 and hence dominates the market by end user, however, it grows at a slow rate as compared to biopharmaceutical companies segment

