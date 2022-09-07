Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Sales Surge through E-commerce: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the study, higher investment in the healthcare sector, owing to the increased demand for the peptide based infection drugs in the treatment of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes has to growing importance of peptide based infection therapeutics market. Also, emerging biotech and pharmaceutical companies coupled with advanced pipeline projects are bolstering the demand for the peptide based infection therapeutic market.

For instance, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018 about 75% from the peptide drugs in the market gained global sales over US$ 1 billion for the use in cancer treatment such as leuprolide and octreotide peptides. Acknowledging this study, healthcare providers have incorporated numerous advanced therapeutic treatment approaches, thus stimulating the growth.

“Precipitous advancements in application of healthcare industry and rapid technological advancements to witness a breakthrough in the forecast period owing to the higher production of peptide based infection drugs,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Online pharmacies to acquire surging popularity in North America, attributed to its ease in availability

North America is poised to prevail over other regions through 2021

Asia Pacific excluding Japan will be the most lucrative markets globally, growing at 8.7% CAGR

By drug type, boceprevir to surpass telaprevir as a dominant segment post 2022, at 8.2% CAGR

Hospital pharmacies to strive against retail pharmacies for higher growth by 2022-end

Latin America and MEA expected to remain sluggish through 2022

Prominent Drivers

Higher investment in healthcare industry and advancement in technologies will spur growth

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C and genotype 1, fostering telaprevir sales, to bolster peptide based infection therapeutic growth

Increased usage in biotech and pharmaceutical companies to create growth opportunities

Therapeutic application of peptides in treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes to boost the demand

Key Restraints

Peptide hydrophilicity responsible for its poor permeability through physiological barriers to restrain the growth

Eventual risk of immunogenic effects and high cost production to hamper sales

Competitive Landscape

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Merck & Co. Inc., and Parchem Fine and Speciality Chemicals are some of the key players profiled by Fact.MR. Key players are adopting numerous organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, collaborations, M&A’s, to strengthen their position in the market.

Recently, in January 2021, Merck announced the FDA approval for VERQUVO, its first soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator to treat heart failure. It is the first stimulator that is needed for intravenous diuretics in adults with symptomatic heart failure.

Also, in 2019, Merck announced that it has acquired Tilos Therapeutics and agreed for a definitive agreement targeting the latent TGFβ complex for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis and autoimmune diseases produced by the biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics.

More Insights on the Peptide based infection therapeutics Market

Fact.MR presents an in-depth analysis on the global Peptide based infection therapeutics market. The report divulges essential insights on peptide based infection therapeutics market on the basis of drug type (telaprevir, and boceprevir), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies), and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East and Africa)

Questionnaire answered in the Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market report include:

How the market for Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics?

Why the consumption of Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

