Smart Locks Market to quadruple on back of Rampant Adoption of Advanced Technologies – Fact.MR Analysis

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Smart Lock. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The global smart lock market exhibits skyrocketing growth trajectory with a stupendous 15% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. Advent of technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating the mass-adoption of smart locks in the coming decade.

Consumer awareness about smart devices and the convenience they offer contributes significantly to the growth of the smart locks market. Shift in government focus on digitization of public and private sector infrastructure acts as a central driver for smart lock sales.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart Lock market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Smart Lock, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Smart Lock Market.

Global Smart Lock Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global smart lock market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Type Deadbolt

Lever Handles

Padlock

Others Application Residential

Hospitality

Enterprise

Critical Infrastructure

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Enhanced Security Features Shape Competition

Product innovation and integration of technology are two main drivers of growth for organizations. Advancements in material science and nano-sensor technology will create sustainable revenue streams for smart lock manufacturers.

The market is fragmented with the presence of many small and medium players who are experimenting with disruptive technology. Hiring the right talent with advanced technical expertise is a top priority among smart lock manufacturers. Companies are leveraging industry 4.0 manufacturing technologies to decrease the price of the final product and attract consumers.

Key Takeaways of Smart Lock Market Study

On the back of product factors such as price, durability, and security, deadbolt type of smart locks will grow over 4X during the forecast period.

On the back of consumer demands for smart hospitality and ease of access to services, the lever handle segment will register ~17% CAGR between 2019 and 2029.

Increased disposable income of millennial consumers is propelling the residential application segment to quadruple through 2029. Further, penetration of smart devices in developing economies will contribute significantly to the growth of the smart locks market in the coming decade.

Critical infrastructure such as server rooms, and big data centres exhibit the highest growth rate of more than 19% from 2019 to 2029. Increasing digitization of business operations creates a surging demand for smart locks for critical IT infrastructures.

Enterprise applications are set to offer growth opportunities on the back of early adoption by multinationals. The enterprise segment will grow at a stupendous 17% CAGR during the projection period.

Asia Pacific ( East Asia & South Asia & Oceania) will generate incremental dollar opportunities with stupendous 19% (East Asia) and 22%(South Asia & Oceania) CAGR during the projection period. Developing countries with skillful workforces are innovating disruptive smart lock technology.

