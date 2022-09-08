Introducing The First Revolutionary Smart Covid Mask Kit  With Clear Magnetic Shield that Opens and Closes for Drinking, Eating and Better Conversation

Laguna woods, United States, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — MedTech’s team of MIT and Johns Hopkins-trained doctors and engineers, have spent 3 years in R&D, working on thousands of designs, SGS lab testing and global patenting developing a one-of-a-kind global mask kit solution : the SmartCovid Kit for kids and adults.

Current masks were designed for the medical and commercial markets, not meeting the public needs, and failing to offer a facial seal, breathability, reusability, low cost and comfort. To combat these issues, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Harvard recommended a covid kit solution in February 2021. The problem: such a kit did not exist.

The SmartCovid Kit offers 2 different units specifically designed for kids and adults. MedTech is the first to offer a clear magnetic dual filter mask in which the front opens for drinking, eating or conversation for environments that have lower potential covid levels. The second unit was designed to completely transform any mask effectiveness and comfort over 700-percent, increasing breathability over 500% with innovative shapers. Both units have a dual 15 cushion seal and can use current mask, such as fabric, surgical or N-95, while eliminating uncomfortable ear loops with patented ear frames and reducing mask material up to 50 percent, impacting the 1.5 trillion masks that are annually discarded.

It is SGS lab tested and offers 700 percent greater effectiveness, minimum skin contact and 500 percent greater breathability and comfort, while offering a more aesthetically pleasing design. Dr. Marvin Slepian, MD, PhD, professor of medicine with over two hundred published articles, is MedTech’s chief medical officer.

According to a NY Post study , “Based on the last two years of variant trends, experts have agreed that every variant is getting worse than the previous one, Omicron was 7000 percent more infectious than Delta…reducing vaccine effectiveness down to 46 percent,” resulting in current non-seal masks with gaps being less effective.

According to statistics, 65 percent of the world’s epidemiologists concluded new “mutations could render current Covid vaccines ineffective,” requiring an improved, more effective mask, critical to protecting against infection, hospitalization, and fatality.

Despite vaccination and mild cases, you can still have more than 50 long-term effects of Covid-19 , Experts believe the pandemic will transition to epidemic within next 2-3 years, increasing the possibility of new variants that could increase illness/hospitalization or even evade vaccines.

About the Founders

MedTech’s founders are doctors, engineers and designers with 25 years of experience in health development. Our goal, to provide a PPE solution for kids and adults, offering SmartCovidKits to underdeveloped countries on GoFundMe for non-profit; significantly impacting the pandemic.

