Alepo releases its latest Converged Core solution to support advanced 5G use cases

AUSTIN, TX, USA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Digital enablement and core network expert Alepo has announced the latest release of its 5G Converged Core solution. The new version of the solution introduces enhancements to key functions such as policy control and extends support for more advanced and innovative next-generation services.

“As pioneers in 5G Core deployments globally, we’ve closely watched what operators need when they deploy 5G. We’ve made key enhancements to our Converged Core, like multi-tenancy, that will go a long way in enabling them to drive faster 5GC ROI and further enhance CX,” said Derrick Gross, President, Alepo.

Alepo’s Converged Core solution for 4G and 5G services now enables more business use cases for the MNO, MVNO, and private network core. It offers centralized and hybrid core deployments that allow network sharing among multiple private networks or enterprises. The solution supports 3GPP-defined private network deployment models, which include PNI-NPNs and SNPNs.

The Converged Core solution supports priority services such as Mission-Critical-Push-To-Talk (MCPTT), Mission Critical Video (MCVideo), and high-value use cases for private networks such as mines, oilfields, and emergency services.

Another important highlight of the release is that the cloud-native solution is compatible with industry-leading hyper-scalers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure, and more, making it ideal for enterprises looking for a quick rollout using a low or no maintenance platform.

In addition, Alepo’s Converged Core has simplified deployments using a one-step installation. This will help streamline and automate the process, minimizing the possibility of human error during deployment. It will also enable Alepo to deploy the 5G Core for varying business requirements for size, scale, and market landscapes.

About Alepo