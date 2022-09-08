Drew Horowitz & Associates LLC Helps Families Heal Through Substance Abuse Intervention

Lilydale, Minnesota, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Drew Horowitz & Associates LLC offers hope and helps families torn apart by a loved one’s addiction. Certified interventionalists and sober coaches help individuals heal from addiction and come to understand their value.

As Minnesota’s leading intervention expert, Drew Horowitz provides skilled addiction recovery services with compassion for individuals and families across the Minneapolis and Saint Paul region. Addiction recovery services are customized to meet each situation. Licensed therapists and counselors create solid, evidence-based solutions to help individuals and families heal.

Drew Horowitz & Associates’ services include intervention, case management, consulting, chemical assessment, sober transport, and sober companion strategies. They aim to help loved ones heal from addiction and live healthy, happy, and prosperous lives with long-term recovery.

Families interested in helping a loved one struggling with mental health issues or chemical dependencies are encouraged to visit the Drew Horowitz & Associates LLC website to learn more. Additionally, family members can speak to a specialist by calling 800-731-0854.

Company: Drew Horowitz & Associates LLC

Address: 971 Sibley Memorial Highway Suite 250

City: Lilydale

State: MN

Zip code: 55118

Toll-free number: 800-731-0854

Fax number: 651-846-6765