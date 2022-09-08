Tripsia Releases an Alert about Waterborne Disease Outbreak Among Survivors

Pakistan, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — As flood recedes in many affected parts of the country, Pakistani officials have raised their concerns about the spread of waterborne illness among affectees and volunteers. Tripsia alerts every Pakistan to take necessary precautions to prevent this illness. And immediately seek medical help if anyone suffers from skin infection, diarrhea, or other waterborne diseases. According to the Health Minister of Sindh – Dr. Azra Pechuho, government officials have set up more than 4000 medical camps in the flood-hit areas only in Sindh.

At first, doctors were treating injured affectees; now, survivors suffer from skin infections and waterborne ailments. She added that these issues are common in flood-hit areas. The Sindh government plans to dispatch medicines alongside clean drinking water to affected areas. More medical teams will join the medical camps to avoid its further spread. The World Health Organization has joined hands with Pakistani officials, treating injured people in the flood-stricken towns. According to the latest statement, the agency is working closely with health facilitators. The organization has increased its surveillance for cholera, diarrhea, and other diseases, so they don’t spread further.

According to Doctor Farhad Khan- in charge of a medical camp in Charsadda, they first treated injured people, and now diarrhea is prevalent. Charsadda is among the worst flood hit-districts of KPK province. Floods took the lives of more than 250 people from mid-June to mid-August. The Pakistan military deployed 6500 troops for rescue and relief missions in flash-affected areas. Military troops are evacuating the flood victims and shifting them to safe remote areas. They are also responsible for delivering food and medicine to remote regions. In the southern Sindh province and remote villages, authorities used boats for victim evacuation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Swat valley and promised the victims that the Government would plan a proper rehabilitation plan. The PM of Pakistan also visited the New Honeymoon Hotel in Swat, which was swept away by flash floods. According to official estimates, the flood has caused the economy $ 10 billion in damage. The country has received aid from many other countries. Kamran Bangash, an official representative from KPK, mentioned that rescuers are wrapping up evacuations, and now they are emphasizing clean water and food delivery to flood victims more. Tripsia advised every person in flood-hit areas to follow prevention tips to avoid food poisoning and other waterborne illnesses.