SHANGHAI WINMAN Introducing PU Foam Gasket Machine

Shanghai, China, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sh Winman leading China-based gasket-making machine supplier introduced PU Foam Gasket Machine. The fully automatic PU Foam Gasket Machine is mainly used for producing Electric Switchboards, Electrical Control Panels, Electrical Distribution Boards, Electrical Enclosures, Anti-explosion boxes, Auto fittings mountings, Automobile mountings, the Automobile battery cover, Automobile inner door handle gasket, and much more.

The PU Foam Gasket Machine offers a semi-full and automatic 2/multi-component quantitative sealing system. The device is utilized to foam glue and cost alternative work parts. A PU machine will accurately process the fluid high or medium-poise polymers like PU, epoxy resin, polymerization material, or silicone.

It is a versatile and precise sealing machine that enables you to achieve the best adhesion for industrial parts. The chemical reactions of the carrier material parts create a strong bond that blocks foreign harmful substances’ intrusion into your industrial parts.

The Polyurethane Foam Gasket Machine incorporates an environment-friendly, high-water pressure cleaning device. It has an accurate circulating valve that maintains the smooth circulation of materials as per the fluid mechanic’s principle. The machine has a one-way pipe structure that makes it suitable to seal, cast and spread. The frame is made out of solid aluminum alloy with chrome materials. It has a highly rugged surface since it has an anodized surface.

The machine has an intelligent control system with an Intelligent fault alarm for three-dimensional and two-dimensional spread, pour or cast. The foam gasket dispenser comes with a beginner-friendly handheld interface that saves on human resources. The intelligent low-pressure alarm setting brings an end to the device’s work in case of air pressure unstableness because of low-quality processing products.

The auto dual-layer transport table allows for fast and seamless switching of workpieces. That saves time wasted on switching artifacts. It also reduces the cleaning frequency, reduces the cost, reduces material waste, and improves production efficiency.

