Kantha Embroidery – All you need to know about it

South Africa, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Kantha work is a traditional Bengali folk art widely used in embroidery. Kantha was inspired by Bengali women who patched old clothes by pulling a strand of thread from the colourful borders of their sarees and creating simple stitches. Kantha stitching was made in the traditional shape using sarees and soft dhotis, with a simple stitch around the edges. It is known to be one of the oldest embroideries originating from India.

Kantha Stitching:

Kantha embroidery has a unique aura and style due to the random patterns and the colour palette of threads. Simple running threads combine layers of worn textiles to create spreads, wraps, and quilts. The borders of the Kantha are made once the central design patterns have been completed. After finishingthe centre and corner designs, the left-out space is filled.

Let us discuss the major types of Kantha Stitching:

Running Kantha: Running Kantha, the oldest and earliest kind of Kantha, is a straight-running stitch. It is also known as the simplest stitch in the language of embroidery. Lep Kantha: Lep Kantha is a stitching method with rectangular wraps that make thick padding resulting inwarm coverlets. These clothes are often worn in the winter because of the warmth that this stitch gives to the cloth. Archilata Kantha: The boundary embroideries, which come in various styles and designs, arefocused moreon this type of Kantha. It is commonly used to cover small mirrors and other clothing accessories. Sujani Kantha: This art style is done on sarees, quilts, and even dupattas for ceremonial purposes. As a result, the embroidery embellishment is heavy and precise.

Kantha clothes have many benefits, and people often believed that they would bring fortune. Nowadays, the Kantha stitch has evolved so much that it is used to embellish a variety of things such as sarees, stoles, dresses, coats, and so on.

