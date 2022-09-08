US Capital Opens Philadelphia Office Led by Newly Appointed Partner Mitchell R. Cohen, Esq.

Leading private financial group for the middle market appoints new Partner and Senior Vice President as it expands its presence in the Northeastern United States.

San Francisco, California, USA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — US Capital is pleased to announce that Mitchell R. Cohen Esq. has joined the group as a Partner and Senior Vice President. The appointment of Mr. Cohen marks the opening of US Capital’s first office in Philadelphia, which will accelerate the group’s expanding business in Northeastern United States and Canada. As head of the Philadelphia office, Mr. Cohen is responsible for providing US Capital’s growing client base in the region with the group’s full range of financial services, including corporate finance, asset management, M&A, and advisory services.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices on four continents, US Capital is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“I am very excited to be joining US Capital and heading up its presence in the Northeast,” said Mr. Cohen, a seasoned attorney who has represented a wide range of clients from international oil and refining companies to medical service providers, transportation companies, and solar energy development enterprises. “US Capital has been rapidly expanding, with six new offices across the Unites States and internationally over the past 24 months. With an influx of innovative tech start-ups launching in Philadelphia, the city is well-positioned for the group to plant roots and accelerate its business in the region.”

“It is an honor to welcome Mitch to US Capital as a Partner and Senior Vice President,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital. “He brings a wealth of experience with him, including his extensive legal expertise, his years as a real estate developer, and his focus on alternative and renewable energy, which is of particular interest to us at US Capital. For several years now, US Capital has been developing a strong focus on green and impact investments, and Mitch’s presence will aid us in expanding in this field. US Capital has been seeing a strong increase in business in the Northeast, and Mitch is the perfect person to lead and expand our presence in the region.”

Mr. Cohen is Of Counsel at the Law Offices of Kotlar Hernandez & Cohen, LLC, where he directs the firm’s Real Estate & Corporate Law practice areas. He is also spearheading the development of the firm’s interdisciplinary and dynamic Alternative and Renewable Energy Practice Group. Mr. Cohen has served as counsel to retail, office, industrial, and residential developers throughout the Northeast US region with respect to acquisitions, dispositions, land use, financing, construction, leasing, and property management matters. In this arena, he has represented lenders, large national REITS, small developers, and equity funding sources.

About US Capital

Established in 1998, US Capital leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including its investment advisers US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com

To learn more about US Capital, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.