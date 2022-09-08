Grand Opening of Balloon Boutique and Wedding Planning Center in Downtown Waukesha

Owners of GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services announce the opening of Balloon Boutique and Wedding Planning Center in the Historic Downtown Waukesha.

Mukwonago, Wisconsin, USA,2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services at YourGBFevent.com is proud to announce the opening of Balloon Boutique and Wedding Planning Center in the Historic Downtown Waukesha at 805 Clinton Street. Founders Jarrod Rogosienski and Andrew Sawyer have found the best location for their first Balloon Boutique and Wedding Planning Center after months of searching throughout their balloon delivery area of Southeast Wisconsin.

Bespoke Balloon Boutique specializes in delivering beautiful balloon bouquets, over-sized prize filled balloons, personalized foil balloon bouquets and custom order bespoke keepsakes and gifts. The delivery area for the Bespoke Balloon Boutique is Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Racine counties in their entirety.

GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services specializes in premium quality photo booths, amazing biodegradable balloon decor, garlands, backdrops and photo booths. Their website yourgbfevent.com is the only way to reach them till today. They offer delivery twenty four hours a day through their website. So far there is no physical location for the balloon boutique. Their business model is set to change with the opening of their first brick and mortar Balloon Boutique and Wedding Planning Center at 805 Clinton Street Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186.

In addition to providing balloon delivery throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services specializes in providing luxurious balloon décor and award winning photo booth services throughout Wisconsin. The photo booth equipment that GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services uses DLSR camera technology. Their professional printing allows for on-site printing of up to 300 gallery quality photographs in one hour or 600 photographs of guests in two hours.

GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services collaborate and work with lot of people like hair stylist, photographers, models coming together to celebrate the event. Their online boutique offers a unique selections of gifts like personalized coffee mugs , koozies, key chains, and more they have a small but wonderful selection of personalized keepsakes and gifts. GBF Bespoke Balloons and Events Services is a members of PEBA, the Pro Environment Balloon Alliance. So they make a positive impact on the environment as well.

About GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services

GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services is a family owned and operated company based out of Mukwonago, Wisconsin striving to create truly unique and stunning visual displays at every opportunity. GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services specializes in premium quality photo booths and beautiful biodegradable latex balloon design and decor services. From organic to classic balloon garlands and columns, to beautiful backdrop displays and industry-leading photo booths, Bespoke is our name and custom is the game.