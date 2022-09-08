SEO Expert Mandeep Singh Launches SEO Consulting Services

Mohali, India, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Mandeep Singh is an industry-leading digital marketing expert who has been providing excellent online marketing services within India and outside. Having mastered every aspect of search engine optimization, Mandeep Singh has recently launched best SEO consulting services. His vision behind this is to put his experience and skill to work. He aims to assist emerging businesses in generating a firm understanding of digital marketing and avoid nascent stage mistakes.

Mr. Mandeep is backed by a team of highly experienced professionals and an impeccable reputation of his digital marketing firm SEO Discovery. Over 400 skilled professionals with varying skill sets work full-time for SEO Discovery. Here are some digital marketing services provided by SEO Discovery.

Search Engine Optimization

Content Writing

Social Media Marketing

Influencer Marketing

Paid Marketing

SEO Consulting

According to Mr. Mandeep Singh, Professional SEO consulting has its challenges. Every organization has different requirements and needs a dedicated digital marketing strategy. He says A digital marketing consultant must have an experience of over 10 years to be able to understand specific business requirements and provide essential guidance.

The job of a digital marketing consultant is to study client business, determine requirements and frame a comprehensive digital marketing plan. He must be progressive, acquainted with the latest marketing trends, and always willing to learn more. The responsibilities of a digital marketing consultant, as stated by Mr. Mandeep Singh, include providing insights on several elements of a marketing plan, including:

Target audience

Online marketing platforms

Essential Marketing tactics

Scale of competition

He goes on to say, it does not end with consulting. A consultant must always be available for a business, taking care of their marketing campaign. According to him, business owners have their responsibilities. Having an expert by their side allows them to focus on their core business activities while he takes care of their marketing necessities.

It is easy to give advice, but things become different when it comes to the execution of a marketing strategy. There is no good in consulting without having a good track record to back your services, says Mandeep Singh. A consultant must excel in all fields of digital marketing and must be able to mold his strategies according to the requirements of that specific business.

About Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh has a digital marketing career of over 15 years. He has worked on a variety of projects and helped numerous businesses grow and achieve their marketing goals. Following his passion, he founded SEO Discovery, a digital marketing agency, in 2007.

On top of that, his firm has a customer retention rate of over 97%. Later in his career, he founded Digital Discovery Institute to educate youngsters about digital marketing and attract talent to his firm. This initiative saw tremendous success in generating awareness regarding digital marketing.

Currently, he is serving as the managing director of SEO Discovery, providing his mentorship and guidance to his employees. Mr. Mandeep has spent years perfecting the art of digital marketing. He is always looking for the latest marketing trends and improvising them to achieve exceptional results for his clients.