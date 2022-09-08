New York, USA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Biogene introduces one-stop microbial genome editing services for knock-in, knockout, and foreign gene insertion using a variety of bacteria (yeast, fungi, E. coli, lactobacillus, etc.).

Microorganisms are broadly utilized in the food industry, energy, pharmaceutical, pesticide, and a series of innovative applications. Through the study of microbial genomes, functional genes associated with special functionalized enzymes and major metabolic processes are constantly discovered and applied in production, as well as the transformation of conventional industries and technologies. The emergence of homologous recombination and CRISPR-Cas9 technology has greatly promoted the accuracy and efficiency of microbial genome editing.

As a forward-looking research institution and a leading customer service provider in the field of microbial genome editing, Creative Biogene is committed to providing clients with high-level microbial genome editing services, including knockout, knock-in, gene insertion, and mutations. Its available species include Escherichia Coli, Bacillus Subtilis, Salmonella, Lactobacillus, etc. The company’s team of experts combines CRISPR/Cas 9 and homologous recombination strategies to help researchers obtain high-throughput and cost-effective results.

Microbial genome editing based on Rec

Microbial genome editing based on homologous recombination uses its own Rec system to carry out homologous recombination of exogenous DNA to achieve allelic replacement of target genes and recombination of genetic information between two homologous strands of DNA.

Microbial genome editing based on CRISPR/Cas9

CRISPR/Cas9 is an RNA-guided genome editing tool that allows researchers to perform experiences such as gene knockout, SNP knock-in, insertions, and deletions within cell lines and animals. Compared with traditional microbial gene editing methods, this method allows for more convenient subsequent research.

Creative Biogene provides comprehensive microbial genome editing services to maximize customers’ microbial gene sequence efficiency and minimize off-target effects using the advanced CRISPR/Cas 9 platform and the Rec homologous recombination method.

“We can be your trustworthy partner if you are stuck on a specific point mutation, gene knockout, and foreign gene insertion in your microbe projects. Our scientists are able to step in and help you overcome related obstacles. We will provide updates through every step of the process and in-depth analysis for the final strain,” the marketing manager said.

About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene aims to provide high-quality microbiological research services using the latest strategies to pharmaceutical researchers and industrial partners all over the world. With years of experience, the company is capable of offering customers an all-inclusive microbiological research service plan, including sample collection, preservation methods, preliminary experiment and impact evaluations, experimental data analysis, etc. Creative Biogene is dedicated to assisting researchers in exploring the hidden mysteries between microbes and health, production, and the environment for the better use of microbial resources.