Canterbury-on-the-Lake Offers Comfortable Assisted Living Options

Waterford, Michigan, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury-on-the-Lake is pleased to announce that they offer comfortable assisted living options for seniors needing extra help. Residents can choose from various floor plans to meet their needs with 24/7 access to assistance when required.

Canterbury-on-the-Lake is an assisted living facility providing quality care for seniors who need assistance while maintaining an independent lifestyle. They understand the value of providing seniors with a safe living environment where they can live the life they want. Experienced individuals can help with bathing, medication management, personal maintenance, and dressing. The comfortable apartments are ideal for seniors with mobility issues or those who don’t want to expense of improving safety in their homes.

Canterbury-on-the-Lake offers seniors the ideal living environment. In addition to comfortable apartments with access to 24/7 assistance, they provide numerous activities to encourage socialization and an active lifestyle. Senior residents will enjoy on-site dining, social events, a fully equipped wellness center, and more.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable assisted living options can find out more by visiting the Canterbury-on-the-Lake website or calling (248) 674-9292.

About Canterbury-on-the-Lake: Canterbury-on-the-Lake is a senior living community providing assisted living, memory care, independent living, and health services to seniors. They offer the perfect living environment to keep seniors healthy and active while getting the required assistance. The community allows seniors to live the lifestyle they want.

Company: Canterbury-on-the-Lake
Address: 5601 Hatchery Road
City: Waterford
State: MI
Zip code: 48329
Telephone number: (248) 674-9292
Email address: info@cotl.net

Express Press Release Distribution