Team Bankai is Thrilled to Exhibit at Asian Carriers Conference ACC 2022

2022-09-08

Boracay, Philippines, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is elated to participate in the Asian Carriers Conference (ACC) in Boracay, Philippines, between 19-23 September 2022. ACC renders a landscape that provides a plethora of opportunities to meet C-level executives and industry, thought leaders.

ACC is the most awaited annual telecom conference in Asia. ACC provides a platform for Asia’s premier carriers and trailblazers in the telecoms and ICT industries to come together to Adapt, Collaborate, and Conquer the challenges that shape our future.

