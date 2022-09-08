Lean Security’s External Infrastructure Penetration Testing Service Provides Comprehensive Security to Australian Firms

New South Wales, Australia, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Australian firms are increasingly vulnerable to external threats targeting small businesses online after the pandemic. Brick and mortar stores are launching their e-commerce sites without taking the necessary precautions; because of this, they have become prime targets for nefarious elements who don’t even offer respite for the country’s social care and health sector. Small Australian businesses don’t have the budget to afford large enterprises’ expensive cyber security systems. To keep their sensitive information about their customers and money safe, entrepreneurs are turning to reputable penetration testing providers such as Lean Security to get protection.

They have an experienced team of penetration testers who help businesses build an effective security strategy and identify weaknesses in their network. Their external infrastructure penetration testing helps to identify underlying issues with internet-facing servers such as email servers, web servers, and e-commerce sites and gives an independent assessment of the security measures so that Australian entrepreneurs aren’t caught off-guard. They also recommend measures to prevent unauthorized access to their systems, data, or networks.

A company spokesperson stated, “Our penetration testing service provides comprehensive cyber security to Australian firms. Our dedicated staff ensures that your application runs smoothly and that there are any delays or costly downtimes. We also offer continuous monitoring services to keep your business processes running seamlessly.”

Lean Protection’s services help add protection layers to a website or application so that hackers cannot steal sensitive information on the sites. This could lead to a PR disaster and lead business partners and customers to lose trust in a company’s brand. The company has a consistent track record of preventing thwarting DDoS and other attacks so that entrepreneurs don’t lose sleep over the dangers of the web.

Their portfolio of services includes 24/7 downtime IT monitoring, security testing services, web penetration testing services, mobile application penetrating testing, cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF), vulnerability assessment, API, and IoT penetration testing.

Lean Security is a reputable penetration testing provider in Australia with a great track record of helping Australian businesses navigate the dangers of the internet. Their risk assessment services for mobile and web applications help keep customer data safe and improve business processes.

