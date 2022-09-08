Best Gynecomastia Surgery in India

Chennai, India, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Liposuction with excision of the gland (Gynecomastia Surgery) is a cosmetic procedure that removes excess fat and tissue from the chest area. It is often performed to correct a condition called gynecomastia, which refers to enlarged breasts in men. The surgery may also be performed for aesthetic reasons.

Because of genetics, certain unspecified reasons, and the use of certain medicines, some men develop breasts that are larger than average. This can cause physical and emotional discomfort. Liposuction with excision of the gland or gynecomastia procedure is performed to remove this excess tissue and improve the appearance of the chest. Gynecomastia can happen at any age and the male breast reduction procedure can be performed successfully and easily on adults and teenagers.

The cosmetic surgeon will choose the right liposuction technique as per your needs and goals of the procedure.

Male gynecomastia surgery is performed under general anaesthesia and usually takes between 1-2 hours. A small incision is made in the fatty tissue above the nipple and a cannula (hollow tube) is inserted to break up the fat cells. The fat cells are then suctioned out through the cannula and the incisions are closed with sutures. In some cases, the excess skin may also need to be removed surgically.

After surgery, you will be bandaged and your chest will be wrapped in an ace bandage or compression garment. You will likely have some drainage tubes placed under your skin to help remove excess fluid. You will need to wear the compression garment for 1-2 weeks.