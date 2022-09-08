Rondaxe Offers Professional Consulting Services for Pharmaceutical Product Development

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — At Rondaxe, our drug product development and commercialization teams have a lot of experience making sterile, ophthalmic, oral solid, topical, and veterinary pharmaceuticals, scaling them up, and selling them.

Our Services

Documentation of Reports

Development of Formulations

Excipients/Selection of Ingredients

Development of an Analytical Strategy

Development of Analytical Methods for Pharmaceutical Products

Benefits

All of your development needs are fulfilled

Access to our seasoned industry professionals

Pharmaceutical research and development is the area of expertise of Rondaxe CMC Consulting. In addition, we are experts in drug development and production strategies for the pharmaceutical business, focusing on developing specialized pharmaceutical enterprises.

The Rondaxe management team is comprised of a diverse group of former pharmaceutical industry directors and senior executives with backgrounds in chemical, fermentation, drug product and analytical development, supply chain strategy, manufacturing operations, quality control, quality assurance, and regulatory affairs.

Rondaxe comprises chemists, pharmacists, analysts, and production, distribution, and marketing specialists. Rondaxe assists its customers in developing solutions with the help of professional consultants.

