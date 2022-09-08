The Mail Migration tool from Sysinfo has been released, and it Migrates Emails from more than 20 Webmail Services

San Jose, California, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Mail Migration Tool is a highly effective method for converting webmails, including O365, Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, Hotmail, and numerous others, to various file formats. It allows its users to move and transfer mail with attachments in bulk to different clients.

The creation of the Sysinfo Mail Migration Tool is the result of persistent work and dedication to the intellectual world. The utility is the most recent example of the firm’s work and the outcome of consistency. This enables users of the global webmail to transfer their files and emails into other trustworthy email clients and file formats.

Adequate to Export Mail Files to Email Clients.

Having multiple accounts is popular in the current environment, whether it be for your bank account or your email account. Because no single webmail can provide all the services its users require, the majority of users prefer to move their emails to other email clients. This Mail Migration Software is competent enough to export mail files like PST, PDF, MBOX, EML, EMLX, and others to various email clients like Gmail, Office 365, Hostgator, Hotmail, Yandex, IMAP, and many others.

Sysinfo Mail Migration Tool

You didn’t get all the services under one roof, so Mail Migration Tool easily migrates single webmail or email client seems like a daunting task. Therefore, you can use this utility to combine all of your email accounts into one. It transfers your emails across 26 different webmails and file formats, from 22 different webmails. This tool is well-equipped and stands out from the competition thanks to its user-friendly interface and features like

This utility doesn’t require any technical knowledge to use.

Backups webmails like Gmail, Yahoo, and Office 365 into several file formats, including PST, PDF, HTML, and DOC.

Highly compatible with all the versions of Windows including the latest versions.

Cent percent accurate in mail migration that can retain your data without any harm.

Gives a boost to the migration task, including all the folders and attachments of the mail.

Words from the CEO

At the launching event of Mail Migration Tool, CEO Sonika Rawat addressed:

The Mail Migration Tool is a contemporary tool that was created with users’ problems in mind. It primarily focused on transferring users’ accounts to various email clients and enabling them to save their email messages and attachments in the file formats of their choice. Additionally, it offers its users relief by getting rid of duplicate items that might inadvertently appear when managing multiple accounts.

About the Company

Sysinfo’s main goals are to give each user more power and to increase the organization’s security. She further stated that on a global scale, for both personal and professional reasons, we are constantly progressing and anticipate reaching the pinnacle in the fields of data recovery, file management, email management, outlook management, email migration, and freeware applications without impacting the source data.

Then she continued, “Mail Migration Tool is one of the best tools that primarily focus on recovering, repairing, migrating, and backing up your emails.” Its main goal is to make it simple by offering straightforward, affordable software and making it accessible to every pocket for those who most need it.

It is the result of the innovative approach, research, and consistency towards its work that is reflected in the variety of products that it produces. We’ve also been trusted by numerous illustrious companies, including CISCO, DELL, HP, AGCO, BUPA, and others.

