Q5id and Maurice Lucas Foundation commit to Portland, OR protection program

Hillsboro, OR, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Last June 17, cybersecurity and tech firm Q5id announced its partnership with the Maurice Lucas foundation in Portland, OR. In line with the release of the Q5id Guardian app this year, the collaboration aims to establish a safer and more supportive community for the youth of the Portland area.

Q5id CEO and chairman Steve Larson shared his opinion on the new app stating, “The Q5id Guardian will revolutionize the way missing children are found.” The app is notably powered by the combined elements of patented technology along with a precise, built-in alert system.

When combined with the efforts of Portland’s local communities, the tool will be a formidable aid in reuniting families with their missing loved ones. “As a father of two young children, and through the work we do with the Maurice Lucas Foundation, the Q5id Guardian hits very close to me,” shared the foundation’s executive director, David Lucas.

What is the Q5id Guardian App?

The Q5id Guardian app is a mobile tool used to locate missing persons efficiently through community-powered resources. The application holds multiple features and different tools, such as instant localized alerts and open communication platforms. It provides a personalized network that can help make the process of finding a missing person more efficient.

Through this app, users can easily create a missing person alert that notifies all nearby members through the push notification feature. This will provide the subscribed community with all the necessary information to identify and locate a person, such as a name, age, height, last seen location, and other related details.

In terms of security, all subscribed members and identities undergo a verification process, ensuring transparency and safety for all guardians. This not only helps make the search for each missing person more efficient, but also ensures that those helping are reliable and trustworthy

More about the Maurice Lucas Foundation

In honor of the work that the late NBA Champion and All-Star Maurice Lucas began, the foundation creates opportunities for the youth of the Portland area, focusing on educational and activity-based programs to help young learners, from middle school to post-high school.

The programs are guided by professional staff, coaches, and community role models. Through them, the Maurice Lucas Foundation can aid young minds in enhancing their basic intellectual, emotional, and social capabilities. This helps build a better sense of community and a safe environment where children are encouraged to make an impact on the world around them.

About Q5id

Q5id’s mission is to provide consumers and businesses with the most robust Proven Identity Management solution available. Through a comprehensive, powerful, and frictionless biometric enrollment and authentication process, Q5id proves individuals’ identities and ensures their digital identity remains secure. Q5id protects consumers and businesses from identity theft and fraud. Founded in 2019, Q5id is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. For more information, visit https://www.q5id.com

About the Maurice Lucas Foundation

