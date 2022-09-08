Five Star Hardwood Floor offers installation and refinishing of hardwood floors for locals in Seattle, WA

Seattle, Washington, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Get new floors installed or get your existing ones refinished and laminated for a new touch to your space with Five Star Hardwood Floors in Seattle, WA

Cleaning and maintaining a certain space can take up a significant chunk of the day. Carpet flooring can pose health hazards to individuals and getting carpets and rugged washed and cleaned are yet another hassle in terms of money and effort. Keeping in mind the need for convenience and low-maintenance housekeeping, Five Star Hardwood Floors is offering multiple services to their clients seeking wood floor finishing and lamination. With a solid 13 years of experience in the flooring industry, they have services including installation, refinishing, staining, waterproofing, and lamination of floors which increases the floor’s lifecycle and keeps it shining for longer.

The experts over at Five Star Hardwood Floors advocate laminating and refinishing floors as an easier, more convenient alternative to vacuuming fibrous surfaces. “We recommend all our clients to go for floor lamination or installing hardwood floors to enjoy the convenience that comes with it. We are here to help individuals with installation, finishing, and refinishing services in the Seattle area. Our team of experts offers advice and consultation to our customers and are working as hard as we can to help you renovate your floors.”

Assisting clients and customers with their need to revamp their space, Five Star Hardwood Floors is also available in the areas of Kirkland, Medina, Redmond, Sammamish, Snohomish, and Woodinville, Seattle, and Bellevue. The company also provides free estimates to customers regarding their flooring queries and operates all week except Sunday.

Five Star Hardwood Floors is a well-known name among customers, clients, and contractors, especially in the Seattle area. Customers can also expect a visit to their premises for free pricing estimates before getting started with work on the floors.

About the Company

Five Star Hardwood Floors is owned by Cristian Tomoiaga who has been in the industry for over a decade, with years of hands-on experience with customers. Over the years, the company has gained the trust of its customers and clients, growing into the building and contracting industry.

Contact

Address: Five Star Hardwood Floor, 21032 107th Ave SE, Snohomish, WA, 98296

Phone number: (425) 802-7517