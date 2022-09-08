Five Star Wood has been Making Waves in the Seattle Wood Floor Industry with Its Superior Product and Stellar Customer Service

Seattle, WA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Local Hardwood Floor Company Provides a Wide Range of Wood Interior Design Services to Seattle Residents

Five Star Hardwood Floor has built up its name in the last 13 years by providing only the finest quality wood and expert craftsmanship in a market where authenticity and genuine skill are increasingly scarce.

Not only does the company take on any tasks associated with hardwood floors, but the Five Star Hardwood Floor team has also created additional hardwood design elements like beams, staircases, baseboards, etc. recently. The company relies on its founder’s grasp on how hardwood can be used creatively for the diversification in services offered.

Five Star Hardwood Floor allows clients to choose between the finest wood types, from deep mahogany to light maple, as per their design needs and vision. They also offer engineered wood floors as well as refinishing services to keep pre-existing hardwood floors looking fresh.

When asked about their superior products and stellar customer services, their spokesperson commented, “In our line of work, we’ve learned that there’s nothing more important than customer-oriented service to drive up company reputation and business growth. That’s why we always cater to our client’s needs and expectations. Whether they need refinishing services or wish to enhance their living areas by installing high-quality hardwood floors, our team will work to give them what they want.”

They added, “Our business model has always been flexible, so we continue to diversify, expand and grow our services and expertise. At Five Star Hardwood Floors, our clients trust that we bring them the best in material quality, skills, and a dedicated work ethic that surpasses all.”

Cristian Tomoiaga, founder and owner, has expanded and diversified hardwood services over the years. Today, 13 years after Five Star Hardwood Floor first opened its doors, the company continues to strive in the industry, offering excellent hardwood services across Seattle.

Readers looking for superior hardwood flooring installation are encouraged to find Five Star Wood’s contact details below.

About the Company

Five Star Wood is a trusted woodwork company in Seattle. They offer a wide range of services, from hardwood flooring installations to wood staining and refinishing. Their services extend to Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Sammamish, Snohomish, and Woodinville. As a recipient of the 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award, the company has earned quite a reputation for its excellent work.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.fivestarwood.com/

Contact: (425) 802-7517