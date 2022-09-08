Louis Barx Chosen To Share Its Brand Story With Millions On QVC And HSN During National Hispanic Heritage Month

Louis Barx joins Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, focused on supporting 100 diverse small businesses throughout the U.S. in 2022

West Chester, PA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Louis Barx has been selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, an initiative to strengthen diverse small businesses through increased exposure and various other pro-bono in-kind services. The program, which launched in 2020 and is now in its third year, builds on Qurate Retail Group’s longstanding foundation of supporting small businesses and reflects the company’s commitment to increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Qurate Retail GroupSM, a video commerce leader that includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily® and several other brands, is using its production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to help Louis Barx share its story with millions of consumers nationwide. Louis Barx’s story began appearing on QVC’s and HSN’s websites and social pages on September 1, 2022, and the company will be highlighted live on air on September 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET on QVC and at 2:55 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. ET on HSN. Viewers can watch live on QVC’s and HSN’s TV channels, websites, apps, social pages or the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience. In addition, Zulily will be promoting the campaign on its website.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity of sharing our very unique dog brand with many consumers through this wonderful program. Our main objective as a company is to bring happiness to dogs and their owners by designing beautiful, timeless and practical pet supplies at accessible prices,” said Luisa Mejia, founder of Louis Barx. “As the founder of a small business I can tell that one of our major challenges has been the short budget dedicated to marketing and media, so we are beyond thankful for this opportunity and we encourage other entrepreneurs to apply to the program.”

Louis Barx is a brand dedicated to empower dog owners and their dogs by elevating the current shopping experience around pet clothes and supplies. The company’s premium pet supplies are known for their quality fabrics, aesthetics and durability, from collars, leashes, toys, sweaters, and more. Based on founder Luisa Mejia’s own experience growing up with pets of all kinds, each piece is designed to highlight the special and unique “family members” that pets become. As a female-founded small business, the brand is also on a mission to empower fellow female entrepreneurs.

“Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight shares the extraordinary stories of diverse entrepreneurs as they inspire and support their customers and communities,” said Suzanne Quigley, Director of Global Corporate Responsibility at Qurate Retail Group. “We’re proud to be part of their success by introducing these small businesses to our national audiences across our retail platforms.”

The current chapter of the Small Business Spotlight runs through September and highlights Latinx-owned businesses in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Throughout 2022, QVC US, HSN and Zulily have promoted selected small businesses during Black History Month (in February), Women’s History Month (in March), Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Military Appreciation Month (both in May), and Pride Month (in June) and plan to promote selected small businesses during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (in October).

For additional information on Louis Barx, contact Luisa Mejia at care@louisbarx.com or visit www.louisbarx.com. To learn more about Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, visit QVC.com, HSN.com or Zulily.com.

About Louis Barx

Louis Barx, based in Houston, Texas, is a pet supply brand that promises a different, fun, and colorful experience that will make customers and their pets happy through comfortable, safe and joyful products. Founded in 2020, the brand offers unique and stylish pieces such as sweaters and t-shirts for dogs, as well as pet essentials like toys and leashes. Louis Barx stands out in the pet industry not only for their beautifully made sweaters, but for their functional and high quality pet solutions. In 2020, the brand started their social media presence as a blog for dog lovers and started their online sales six months later with just two product listings. In 2022, Louis Barx released more than twenty new product listings and opened an online store for the public and a wholesale warehouse for retailers and pet shops. Learn more about the brand story at www.louisbarx.com, follow @louisbarxco on Facebook, @louisbarx on Instagram and Twitter, or follow Louis Barx on YouTube or LinkedIn.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard

Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video- driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered

in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.