Coral Air Conditioning Spotlights the Most Common HVAC Problems

HVAC problems always seem to occur when least expected – such as on the weekend or a Friday night – when you need it most. As more clients turn to Coral Air Conditioning for urgent solutions, the vastly experienced team has highlighted the early warning signs to look out for when your HVAC is heading for trouble.

Coral Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated AC and heating company serving the Cape Coral and Fort Myers area. They carry out residential or commercial repairs as well as service, installation, and maintenance.

Company founder Paul Elya commented: “Your HVAC system is designed to keep you comfortable all year round, but that doesn’t mean it’s always going to work exactly the way you need. When you have issues with your HVAC system, it’s important to call in a professional to get the help you need.”

He revealed that the most common reasons for HVAC service calls were usually to do with thermostat malfunctions. When the furnace isn’t heating up as it should, or you notice hiked-up power bills, the culprit is often the thermostat.

“Faulty thermostats, whether dial type, programmable or smart thermostats can be quickly spotted by one of our HVAC technicians and repaired to avoid incurring future repair costs,” he added.

Other problems could include leaking refrigerant on the exhaust or intake side that affects your HVAC’s cooling. An uptick in heat despite turning on the AC could result from leaking or low refrigerant.

Leaking ducts can also cause your HVAC to work inefficiently. Leakage in the ductwork causes low cooling and low heating in the house. Since most HVAC ductwork is installed above the ceiling, you may not spot leaks immediately until you see damage to your walls and ceilings.

Blown fuses and tripped circuit breakers could contribute to your HVAC system shutting down. Dirty filters can cause the blower and evaporator to overwork, resulting in frequent fuse blowing and breaker tripping. An overworked blower drives up your power bills and affects heating.

Coral Air Conditioning engineers are often called out to deal with noisy HVACs due to worn-out fixtures, or due to accelerated wear and tear affected by general dirt and debris in the coils.

Mr Elya said: “Most people wait until summer and winter to call in HVAC specialists when they are in high demand. To save money and ensure your HVAC system runs efficiently, be a smart homeowner and schedule maintenance or repair work during the off-peak season.”

