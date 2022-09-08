DDM MACHINERY Introducing CNC Auto Tube and Metal Plate Fiber Laser Tube Cutting Machine T3015H

Shanghai, China, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — DDM MACHINERY is a leading laser cutting machine manufacturer in china. The company manufactures a wide range of laser cutting machine models and capacities to meet the needs of its clients. Laser Cutting Machines were designed to meet the basic needs of both pipe and plate cutting.

DDM MACHINERY Developed T3015H CNC auto laser cutting machine. That offers an automatic electric chuck, claw DC motor drive, clamping motor current is sensitive, adjustable, stable, the clamping range is wider, and the clamping force is larger. Non – destructive pipe clamping, fast, automatic centering, and clamping pipe performance is more stable. The chuck size is smaller, rotation inertia is low, and dynamic performance is strong.

The T3015H CNC laser cutting machine boosts overall productivity on the shop floor. “Our solution is an important first step toward fully automated pipe and plate cutting solution,” says DDM MACHINERY product manager.

T3015H CNC Laser Cutting Machine Key Features

Applicable to both pipe and plate cutting

Dual drive for front and back rotary axis, keeping cutting precision and avoiding pipe damage.

Clamping range 0-220mm without adjusting the clamp

Fiber laser cutting machines can cut not only metal plates but also metal tubes. It has many uses and can save space by more than 50%, effectively improving productivity. Stability and reliability of light path system and control system.

Imported original fiber lasers have a high and stable function lifespan of over 100000 hours.

Higher cutting quality and efficiency, cutting speed are up to 80m/min with appearance and beautiful cutting edge.

German high-performance reducer, gear, rack, Japanese guide, and all screws.

To get the best quote and details about T3015H CNC Laser Cutting Machine, visit – https://www.ddm-china.com/product/t3015h-tube-and-metal-plate-fiber-laser-tube-cutting-machine/

