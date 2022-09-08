Rising Growing Environmental Awareness Fuelling Sales of Landfill Gas – Exclusive Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are driving the growth of the Enhanced Landfill Gas market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with production and supply. Fact.MR Latest Report Provides Detailed Market Analysis of Enhanced Landfill Gas

The report offers valuable and actionable insights into the enhanced landfill gas market. Fact.MR latest report provides details on current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Enhanced Landfill Gas market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and detailed report sheds light on the Market Insights of Upgraded Landfill Gas, key dynamics, its impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, and the growth of the Upgraded Landfill Gas market.

The growing demand for alternative energy sources has driven the use of landfills containing biodegradable materials in the production of fuel gases. A mixture of these gases, collectively identified as landfill gas, is used as a key source of hydrocarbon supply in the production of heat and other forms of energy. Governments in various parts of the world are taking steps towards the natural anaerobic decomposition of organic waste collected in landfills.

As a result of the activities implemented by microorganisms, a mixture of different gases that are extracted from these landfills is finding an ideal replacement for the fossil fuel components of natural gas. High in methane, landfill gas utilization continues to gain ground in domestic applications, such as powering homes in the form of natural gas. The easy acquisition of landfill gas and low capital expenditure on production continue to ease pressure on solar power as the most exploited renewable energy resource.

According to Fact.MR, the global landfill gas market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR with respect to value during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Rising demand for methane will continue to drive landfill gas production for the foreseeable future. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, the landfill gas market would reach an estimate of more than $1 billion. The effectiveness of landfill gas in replacing natural gas in a wide range of applications will further drive the expansion of the global landfill gas market through 2026.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped generate projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have far-reaching influence on market growth during the forecast period.

A country-specific landfill gas demand assessment has been offered for each regional market, along with estimates and forecasts of market scope, price index, and impact analysis of salience dynamics in regions and countries. For all regional markets, year-over-year growth estimates have also been incorporated into the report.

The detailed breakdown in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

3 key insights from the report

With respect to region, the growth of the global landfill gas market is influenced by the adoption of landfill gas in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific ex Japan (APEJ). The North American landfill gas market is expected to reflect high market attractiveness and be the largest with a high market valuation. Furthermore, Europe is poised to retain its second place and is the second largest region in the landfill gas market. APEJ Landfill Gas Market Is Anticipated To Rise At The Highest Value CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period

China is the most lucrative regional market in APEJ which has largely contributed to the growth of the landfill gas market in the APEJ region. This growth can be attributed to favorable government initiatives for environmental protection from harmful emissions, as well as the increase in direct-use projects in China. Furthermore, India and Australia also contribute significantly to the growth of the landfill gas market in APEJ.

The upgraded segment by application category is poised to grow at a remarkable rate in the coming years. The upgraded segment is expected to post a steady 5.0% CAGR in value terms over the forecast period, 2017-2026. However, the direct use segment is the most attractive and is anticipated to consolidate its dominance in the global landfill gas market during the forecast period.

The report has identified the leading producers of landfill gas in the global market. These include Waste Management, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environment SA, Pennon Group Plc., SUEZ SA, Kohler Co., Inc., Aria Energy Corp, Granite Acquisition, Inc., Vectren Corporation, and Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co.. , Ltd. Most of the landfill gas produced in the world will be obtained from municipal solid waste. However, players in the global landfill gas market will continue to be distressed by ignoring environmental laws that curb the production of greenhouse gases such as methane, which is a key component of landfill gas.

