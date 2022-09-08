North America will Account for More than 30% of Global Control Valve Market Volumes During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Control Valve Market Survey by Fact MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Control Valve. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Control Valve Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Control Valve market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Control Valve

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Control Valve, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Control Valve Market.

Key Segments Covered

Actuation Technology Manual Control Valve Pneumatic Control Valve Hydraulic Control Valve Electric Control Valve

Valve Type Ball Control Valve Butterfly Control Valve Globe Control Valve Plug Control Valve Other Control Valves

Application Control Valves for Metal & Mining Control Valves for Pulp & Paper Control Valves for Power Generation Control Valves for Oil & Gas Control Valves for Chemicals Control Valves for Food & Beverages Control Valves for Automotive Control Valves for Pharmaceuticals Control Valves for Water & Wastewater Management Control Valves for Other Applications



Control Valve Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the control valve market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering control valves.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the control valve market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the control valve market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of control valve across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of control valve during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Estimates at global and regional levels for control valves are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report.

Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global control valve market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the control valve market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for control valves has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of control valves, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering control valves has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the control valve domain.

4 Key Insights from Fact.MR’s Forecast

The report has provided loads of objective information on the forecast expansion of the global control valve market for the forecast period, the highlights of which follow:

Through 2026, majority of control valves being manufactured in the world will be developed on pneumatic actuation technology. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, more than 6,100 thousand units of pneumatic control valves will be sold globally.

Ball valves and globe valves will be recognized as top-sellers in the global control valve market. By 2026-end, nearly 10,000 thousand units of ball-type and globe-type control valves are expected to be sold globally. The report also estimates a surging demand for butterfly valves, and expects that this type of control valve will reflect a 6% CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Throughout the forecast period, control valves will be predominantly used in oil & gas applications. By the end of 2026, oil & gas applications of control valves will account for more than one-fourth share of global control valve market volumes. The report also reveals that water and wastewater management applications of control valves will register fastest sales by reflecting a 6.4% volume CAGR over the forecast period.

Robust industrial infrastructure in the US and Canada will drive the adoption of control valves across North America. The report observes North America as the largest market for control valves. By 2026-end, North America will account for more than 30% of global control valve market volumes. The report also observes that control valve manufacturing will remain concentered in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Over the forecast period, the APEJ control valve market is assessed to expand at the highest volume CAGR of 5.8%.

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Firestop Sealants Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

Centrifugal Chiller Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

