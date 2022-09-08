Vehicle Wash System Market to Garner USD 6.3 billion in 2032: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global vehicle wash system market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032, from USD 3.4 billion in 2022 to USD 6.3 billion in 2032.

The vehicle wash system market is predicted to grow by 2.1X over the next few years, owing to consumers’ growing preference for automation and easier vehicle washing and cleaning.

Consumer behavior drives the vehicle wash system market, with innovative vehicle wash technologies being adopted at a faster rate than traditional ones. Vehicle wash systems are in high demand in North America and Europe, but Asia-Pacific’s growing economies provide attractive growth potential for manufacturers.

Due to the delicate surface of vehicle paint, consumers prefer the touchless vehicle wash system, which is part of the exterior vehicle wash system technology. It provides effective cleaning as well as rapid and economical washing services, with market demand expected to rise by 20% in the future years.

For instance, PDQ Vehicle Wash Systems’ LaserWash 360 Plus wash system is a touch-free vehicle wash system that responds to vehicle models with higher speed and efficiency and cleans like a soft-touch or traditional car wash.

Customers benefit from high-quality services provided by manufacturers and investors in their desire to maximize profits. For example, automated express and flex-serve vehicle wash systems need little manpower to run and produce more. During the projected years of 2022-2032, this is expected to increase demand for vehicle wash outlets by 1/4th, or 25%, of current levels.

Vehicle owners are preferring providers who give sustainable solutions in their products as their understanding of environmental conservation grows. Over the assessment years of 2022-2032, this is anticipated to boost market growth by 2.3X.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 3.2 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 3.4 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 6.3 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.2%

Key Takeaways:

North America and Europe to collectively hold nearly 46% of the vehicle wash system market share.

and to collectively hold nearly 46% of the vehicle wash system market share. By system type, roll overs to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2032.

Pressure washers segment holds 26.4% of the current market share.

By application type, automotive segment currently holds 34.2% of the overall market share.

Growth Drivers:

Easy tasks of washing and cleaning vehicles is expected to propel the demand for vehicle wash system.

Continuous growth in industrialization to spur the vehicle wash system market growth.

Key Restraints:

Changing weather conditions to hamper the market growth as rainy weather hinders the business of vehicle wash system industry.

Competitive Landscape

As there are so many domestic and regional players, the global vehicle wash system market is highly fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading players also use new product creation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these efforts, an advanced vehicle wash system will be implemented between 2022 and 2032.

For instance,

Wilcomatic Wash Systems, a vehicle cleaning operation specialist, was acquired by Westbridge Capital in 2019 to help it expand globally. The company offers a diverse range of products and services to a variety of industries, and it now has over 2,000 car wash locations globally, serving over 8 million vehicles each year.

Professional Carwashing and Detailing magazine recognized BlueWave Express Car Wash 14th on the Top 50 US Conveyor Chain List for 2020. The company provides numerous benefits, such as a free vacuum service and a low-cost wash pricing, which distinguishes it from the competitors in the market.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are:

Coleman Hanna

Wash Tec Group

Aquarama

Sonny’s Enterprises, Inc.

Ryko Solutions, Inc.

PDQ Vehicle Wash Systems

Autec, Inc.

Oasis Car Wash Systems

EHRLE

SAT DIMACO

Aerowash AB

Aquafrisch, S.L.

Ross and White

Westmatic Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Vehicle Wash System Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the vehicle wash system market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global vehicle wash system market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By System Type : Tunnel Roll Overs Touch-less Pressure Washer

By Process : Cloth Friction Vehicle Wash System Touchless Vehicle Wash System

By Application : Automotive Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Railways Aerospace Off Highway

By End-User : Independent Franchised Service Station Authorized Car Dealership

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in Vehicle Wash System Market Report

The report offers insight into the vehicle wash system market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for vehicle wash system market between 2022 and 2032.

Vehicle wash system market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Vehicle wash system market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

