Worldwide Demand For Building Integrated Photovoltaics Will Increase At A Stellar CAGR Of 18.1% Through 2032

According to latest research by Fact.MR, building integrated photovoltaic market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Business is mainly driven by North America accounting for more than 25.4% value share by 2031. Substantial shift towards sustainable sources of energy such as solar power and the rising demand from the construction and electronics industries will aid the photovoltaic demand soar during the forecast period.

What is Driving Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaic?

Photovoltaic systems being utilized during the construction of a building instead of conventional building material has sped up the development of the photovoltaic sales, owing to their expenditure reduction capabilities in construction.

Also, properties of solar-powered photovoltaics with respect to nonstop availability of power supply and one time investment has assisted the sales for building assimilated photovoltaic at global level.

Expanding inclination towards sustainable sources of energy, for example, solar power has stayed instrumental in driving the demand for building assimilated photovoltaic.

Solar power, being a rapidly growing source of energy, has seen critical progress in the construction business around the world, which is a vital possibility in the building integrated photovoltaic business.

Why Commercial Sector to Have Upper Hand in Building Integrated Photovoltaic Market?

The degree of adoption of building integrated photovoltaic in industrial sector is not as rapid as compared to the commercial sector. Although, the industrial sector is showing steady growth owing to awareness campaigns and innovations by key players.

Other factors providing major growth to the integrated photovoltaic systems for building application has been provided in detail in the report of Fact.MR.

Key Segments

By Technology

  • Crystalline Silicon
    • Multicrytalline silicon
    • Monocrystalline silicon
  • Thin Film
    • Dye sensitized solar cells
    • Copper indium gallium selenide
    • Organic photovoltaic
    • Amorphous silicon
    • Cadmium telluride
  • Others

By Application

  • Roofs
  • Walls
  • Glass
  • Facade
  • Others

By End Use

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Benelux
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Malaysia
    • Indonesia
    • Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

