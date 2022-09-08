Global Sales Of Tissue Processor Equipment Are Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.8% By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global tissue processor equipment market is projected to reach USD 678.54 million by 2031, registering at a CAGR of 5.8%

Research predicts that in the coming years, the demand for various types of tissue grafts for neurosurgery and orthopedics is expected to increase.

Health issues around the world are increasing rapidly. The formation of new viruses, air-borne diseases, newer strains of the same viruses and the formation of mutants have brought the need for the invention of different machines that can provide accurate data regarding illnesses to the patients. Early detection of a particular illness favours early treatment to the patient and helps in saving lives. This has increased the demand for equipment in the health care sector. The number of people diagnosed with illnesses in comparison to the correct treatment they receive is less.

Segmentation

By components

Fixative

Ethanol

By Industry

Laboratories

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

By Regions

North America and Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Competitive Landscape

The top manufactures of tissue processor equipment are

Siemens AG

Milestone Medical

Roche Diagnostics

BioGenex Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation.

Key Challenges Impeding Sales of Tissue Processor Equipment There are also certain restraining factors in the growth of the tissue processor equipment market. One of them is the lack of funds in public hospitals and laboratories and the second one is people not being well equipped with using the equipment. This adds to the hesitation of practicing and using the equipment amongst the Histopathologists.