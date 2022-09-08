Surfing Apparel and Accessory Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Surfing Apparel and Accessory Industry Overview

The global surfing apparel and accessory market size was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The increased number of surf schools, the growing trend of surfwear and surf-inspired clothes, and acceptance of surfing as a lifestyle sport among all age groups are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Leading producers such as Quiksilver, Channel Islands Surfboards, and Firewire Surfboards are increasing their product innovation, which is propelling the industry forward. For example, in July 2019, Billabong, an Australian firm, announced the debut of Furnace Graphene, a graphene-enhanced surfing clothing. The graphene-wrapped yarns in this product are cleverly constructed to trap and hold heat more effectively, providing warmth to the wearer.

Businesses are implementing strategic marketing programs in order to grow their consumer base and increase sales. Partnerships with surfing clubs, professional surfers, and surfing superstars, for example, can help businesses get more clients. In addition, the exclusive online community provides a single platform for surf industry businesses. Large U.S. brands like Quiksilver/Roxy and Billabong represent specialty retail locations, which are increasingly gaining prominence. Specialty stores are willing to pay a greater price for higher-quality goods, and they try to set themselves apart by marketing themselves as a family store that caters to young teenagers and their parents.

Consumers with a lot of disposable income want to acquire things regardless of the price. The features, functionality, and comfortability, on the other hand, are key concerns. Furthermore, it has been noted that most consumers in developing nations limit their surfing items. This is due to a lack of awareness as well as stringent financial limits.

With international tourist arrivals and tourist expenditure on water sports, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest expanding market for surfing sports in the area. Many well-known beaches in the region, including Kuta Beach in Indonesia, Weligama Beach in Sri Lanka, Pansea Beach in Thailand, and Bai Dai Beach in Thailand, have become famous surfing destinations. These methods have raised the sport’s prominence and acceptance in the region.

Surfing Apparel and Accessory Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surfing apparel and accessory market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Surfing Apparel & Accessory Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Surf Apparel Surf Accessories

Surfing Apparel & Accessory Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Offline Online

Surfing Apparel & Accessory Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surfing Apparel and Accessory market include

Billabong

Hurley, Inc.

O’Neill

RVCA

Volcom, LLC

GLOBE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

REEF

Roxy, Inc.

Curl. Ltd.

Quiksilver, Inc.

