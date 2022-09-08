Which region held the highest share in the Packaged Salad market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Packaged Salad Industry Overview

The global packaged salad market size was valued at USD 10.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising popularity of salads and the ease of consumption provided by packaged food. The availability of pre-packed salads containing a variety of vegetables and fruits, dressed in condiments and dressings, and supplemented by a variety of meats and seafood has fueled the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has offered some respite to the market for packaged salad as people around the world have taken an unprecedented interest in cooking at home. With restaurants shut in most parts of the world, consumers have been preparing their own meals, which has driven the demand for various basic food items and ingredients, including packaged salads. This scenario is likely to keep the market prospects upbeat.

Over the past few years, consumers’ food preferences have been gradually shifting toward healthy plant-based foods. These salads containing numerous leafy vegetables are full of nutritional properties and are an excellent source of fibers, minerals, vitamins, and proteins. Moreover, these salads are rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, K, C, and E, iron, calcium, and potassium.

Apart from the high nutritional content, these salads are more easily digestible and help improve the digestion system, compared to any processed or fortified food. The growing trend of organic food and beverages is expected to offer numerous opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. This trend is attributed to the increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of pesticides, chemicals, and additives and the high per-capita income of the consumers.

Furthermore, the rise of social media has created mass momentum toward achieving a fitter body. A majority of consumers consider healthy eating habits a major contributor to achieving physical wellness. The demand for a fiber-rich diet with low-fat and protein-enriched content has made salads the most appropriate dish to achieving their goal, and thus the demand for packaged salad is expected to witness consistent growth over the coming years.

Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market – The global yogurt and probiotic drink market size was valued at USD 79.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Packaged Salad Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaged salad market on the basis of product, processing, type, distribution channel, and region:

Packaged Salad Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Vegetarian Non-vegetarian

Packaged Salad Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Organic Conventional

Packaged Salad Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Packaged Greens Packaged Kits

Packaged Salad Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Online Offline

Packaged Salad Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Packaged Salad market include

BrightFarms, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Earthbound Farm

Eat Smart (Curation Foods)

Fresh Express, Incorporated

Misionero

Gotham Greens Holdings, LLC

Mann Packing Co., Inc.

Bonduelle

Organicgirl, LLC

