Sparkling Water Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

Sparkling Water Industry Overview

The global sparkling water market size was valued at USD 29.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028.

With the growing trend of leading a healthy lifestyle among all age groups, people around the globe are gradually shifting to healthy and innovative drinks, including sparkling water. The growing consumer preference for sparkling water over sodas and sugary carbonated drinks is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. During the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a majority of public places and offices were shut, which led to a significant drop in the commercial demand for sparkling water. However, widespread home isolation orders have spurred the demand for bottled water of various kinds among households across the globe, including sparkling water. According to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), bottled water businesses have boosted their production capacity to cater to this surge in demand, which, in turn, has benefitted the market.

With the growing awareness regarding the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, people are switching to sparkling water due to the presence of a variety of minerals, including sodium, magnesium, and calcium, in the product. Furthermore, the product has a number of advantages; for instance, it helps improve digestion and may help relieve constipation.

Various studies suggested that sparkling water is not as harmful as sodas for dental and bone health. Hence, several consumers consider carbonated water as a healthier alternative to soda and sugary carbonated drinks. Furthermore, over the past few years, an increase in the number of commercial advertisements for bottled water has been playing an important role in boosting brand visibility. These advertisements highlight the quality and hydration benefits of the product, and also emphasize taste and convenience.

Key players of bottled water are launching sparkling water to gain maximum market share. For instance, in February 2021, PepsiCo, Inc. introduced five new caffeinated sparkling water flavors, namely mango passion fruit, blood orange grapefruit, triple berry, blueberry pomegranate, and citrus cherry flavors, under its bubbly brand. These launches are increasing product visibility in the market and are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Sparkling Water Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sparkling water market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Sparkling Water Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Natural/Mineral Sparkling Water Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Hypermarket & Supermarket Convenience Stores Online Others

Sparkling Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



