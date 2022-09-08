U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2022 to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Industry Overview

The U.S. knife sharpening service market size was valued at USD 70.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing popularity of cooking shows, such as Top Chef, MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, Iron Chef, and Chopped, has renewed interest in preparing meals at home, thereby driving the kitchen knives market. Furthermore, cooking as a prominent career choice is expected to drive the demand for kitchen knives in the near future. Consumers who purchase high-priced knives are the major seekers of sharpening services. A growing number of hotels, restaurants, cafes, lawn mower repair shops, sewing shops, wood shops, sheep shearers, cheese shops, and salons is also acting as a major factor for the growth of the market in the U.S.

Consumers in the market are opting for award-winning service providers. Hence, companies are focusing on gaining reviews and awards. For instance, Carter Cutlery’s founder Murray Carter was recognized as one of Portland’s Master Bladesmith by the Portland Monthly Magazine in the March 2018 issue. In February 2018, Engearment.com reviewed Murray’s Perfect Neck Knife Carter Cutlery. According to the reviewer, Carter neck knives are EDC cutlery perfection.

In 2015, Rod’s Sharpening Service won second place in a nationally recognized sharpening contest i.e. Sharpeners Report contest in Hickory, North Carolina, the U.S. These recent developments and strategic initiatives have had a positive impact on the market growth. According to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA), home improvement spending has risen 6% annually in the last three years since 2015. In addition, owners spent an additional average of USD 2000 on home remodeling projects in 2016 compared to 2015. This scenario is projected to increase the adoption of smart home appliances.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted knife sharpening service providers. Although with more people cooking at home instead of eating out, the demand for knife sharpening services among households is likely to be stable or increase. On a commercial level, the demand for this service has been severely hampered. This can be attributed to the lockdown directives issued by the government. Moreover, with restaurants, hotels, and other eateries either shut or working on reduced operations, the usage of knives has also reduced significantly. This has resulted in less requirement for sharpening services.

Currently, knife sharpening services are taking longer to deliver orders, particularly in states that have stay-at-home advisories and mandatory closure of nonessential businesses. In addition, the market has been witnessing supply chain disruptions. Fewer people working in order to contain the risk of spreading the virus results in delayed pick-up and delivery from and to the customers. Moreover, an increasing number of consumers are opting to sharpen their knives at home, equipped with tools bought online and instructions and videos found on the internet. This factor is also estimated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. knife sharpening service market on the basis of end-user and region:

U.S. Knife Sharpening Service End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Household Commercial Industrial

U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Northeast Southwest Midwest West Southeast



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Knife Sharpening Service market include

Carter Cutlery

American Cutting Edge, Inc.

Cozzini Bros, Inc.

Florida Knife Company

Town Cutler

Eversharp Knives

John’s Sharpening Service & Cutlery

Market Grinding Inc.

National Sharpening Company

Rod’s Sharpening Service

