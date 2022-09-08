Demand for Flexible Displays to Positively Impact the Growth of Touch Controller IC Market

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The advent of first smartphone with a touch interface took place in 2006. Now, almost every smartphone is enabled with a touch interface. There are numerous other devices which are now equipped with a touch interface technology. All this has been made possible due to touch controller ICs. A touch controller IC basically enables an electrical output based on an input, which could either be through force or through a change in the capacitance over a specific area. Thus, touch controller IC makes an integral part of any touch interface system.

Touch Controller IC Market – Segmentation

The touch controller IC market can be bifurcated on the basis of application, product, and technology. The segmentation of touch controller IC market can be done as:

Based on Application:

Retail

Education

Entertainment

Medical

Infotainment

Banking, & Industrial

Others

Based on Product:

Optical

Resistive

Infrared

Capacitive

In-Cell,

On-Cell

Based on Technology

ASIC

Custom Controllers

MCU

Analogue Controllers

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the touch controller IC market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The touch controller IC market research report provides analysis and information according to touch controller IC market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

