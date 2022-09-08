Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Industry Overview

The induced pluripotent stem cells production market was valued at USD 948.29 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Induced pluripotent stem cells have several advantages over Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs), such as avoiding the stem cell-associated ethical implications and maximum flexibility in cell-based research applications. These advantages have offered induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) significant momentum in recent years, creating a favorable market for entities operating in the market. The robust pipeline for iPSC-derived cell therapeutics coupled with emerging applications of iPSCs is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. As of 2021, the total number of iPSC clinical trials has risen to 54. For instance, Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals is developing a diabetics drug from iPSC-derived pancreatic beta cells.

Moreover, a substantial number of companies and organizations are exploring the potential of iPSCs in cell therapeutics targeted at the treatment of different diseases, which, in turn, will stimulate market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of regenerative medicines is further contributing to market growth. iPSCs are commonly used for the regeneration of tissue-specific cells for transplantation to patients of different injuries. In addition, researchers are showing interest in using iPSCs for ex-vivo expansion of various blood components. iPSCs are used for the production of red blood cells, which could be used for the generation of blood.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the iPSC-based research and development activities. In addition, researchers are keen to find new therapies and treatments to combat this pandemic. In this scenario, iPSCs are powerful research tools to produce normal different cell types relevant for SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, iPSCs are important to generate physiologically relevant human-cell models that can replicate the pathophysiology of COVID-19, thus aiding drug testing.

For instance, a research team at Newcastle University, U.K., has successfully developed a lung cell model from iPSCs that can be used to understand how SARS-CoV-2 infects the airways. High costs associated with iPSC production as well as tumorigenicity, immunogenicity, and heterogeneity may hamper the market growth. The iPS cells may exhibit chromosomal instability, loss of heterozygosity, copy number variant, and genetic instability over a while in in-vitro culture. Moreover, iPSCs are mainly produced and expanded with a feeder layer system, which can generate a high lot-to-lot variability, safety & regulatory concerns and affect the scalability of the process.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global induced pluripotent stem cells production market on the basis of process, product, workflow, application, end-use, and region:

iPSCs Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Manual

Automated

iPSCs Production Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Reprogramming

Cell Culture

Cell Characterization/Analysis

Engineering

Others

iPSCs Production Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Instruments/Devices

Automated Platforms

Consumables & Kits

Services

iPSCs Production Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Drug Development and Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Toxicology Studies

Others

iPSCs Production End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Research & Academic Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

iPSCs Production Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

January 2021: Evotec SE received USD 6 million from Bristol Myers Co. for their iPS cell-based neuroscience partnership.

Evotec SE received USD 6 million from Bristol Myers Co. for their iPS cell-based neuroscience partnership. December 2020: REPROCELL launched a personalized iPSC generation service alongside a new B2C website to support the “Personal iPS” service. This service prepares and stores an individual’s iPSCs for the regenerative treatment of future injury or illness.

REPROCELL launched a personalized iPSC generation service alongside a new B2C website to support the “Personal iPS” service. This service prepares and stores an individual’s iPSCs for the regenerative treatment of future injury or illness. October 2020: Axol Biosciences introduced Multi-Electrode Array (MEA) screening for human iPSC-derived cells to expand its service offering.

Axol Biosciences introduced Multi-Electrode Array (MEA) screening for human iPSC-derived cells to expand its service offering. January 2019: New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute and Ngene Therapeutics Inc. entered into a partnership to develop the treatment of new diseases that leverage human stem cell research and novel gene-editing techniques.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key participants operating in the global induced pluripotent stem cells production market include:

Lonza

Axol Biosciences Ltd.

Evotec

Hitachi Ltd.

Merck KGaA

REPROCELL, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

StemCellFactory III

Applied StemCell, Inc.

