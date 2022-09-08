North America Packaged Salad Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2028

North America Packaged Salad Industry Overview

The North America packaged salad market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising popularity of salads and the ease of consumption provided by packaged salad products. The COVID-19 crisis has offered some respite to the North American market as people around the world have taken an unprecedented interest in cooking at home. With restaurants shut in most parts of the region, consumers have been preparing their own meals, which has driven the demand for various basic food items and ingredients, including packaged salads. This scenario is likely to keep the market prospects upbeat.

Packaged salads are prepared by a combination of various kinds of vegetables and fruits, which are dressed in various condiments and accompanied by meat and seafood. These salads have gained substantial popularity across the region. Collecting various ingredients of the dish, along with cleaning, chopping, and preparing can be a tedious and time-consuming task, which is increasing the demand for alternatives, such as packaged salads.

The increasing preference for light meals, along with the rising demand for convenience food options among U.S. consumers, has been driving the market over the last few years. These have become healthy and convenient meal options for consumers. Furthermore, the high penetration of key market players in the U.S. has improved product accessibility across the country.

The demand for packaged salads is also driven by the rising consumer interest in healthy foods instead of high-calorie foods. Nowadays, consumers are increasingly preferring foods that have more nutritional properties and are customizable, organic, and natural. These consumer trends are anticipated to ensure high penetration and growth over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for organically processed packaged salads is attributed to the rising concerns for one’s health and the environment. These organic food items support ecosystem preservation, biodiversity, and water conservation. The consumption of these products is increasing across the region as consumers increasingly prefer natural ingredients that are free from chemicals.

North America Packaged Salad Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America packaged salad market on the basis of category, product, processing, type, distribution channel, and country:

North America Packaged Salad Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Branded

In-store/Private Label

North America Packaged Salad Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

North America Packaged Salad Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Organic

Conventional

North America Packaged Salad Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Packaged Greens

Packaged Kits

North America Packaged Salad Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online

Offline

North America Packaged Salad Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

S.

Canada

Market Share Insights

June 2020 : Dole Food Company Inc. extended its Chopped! and Premium salad kits that offer innovative flavor combinations and new salad ingredients.

: Dole Food Company Inc. extended its Chopped! and Premium salad kits that offer innovative flavor combinations and new salad ingredients. June 2019: Bonduelle acquired LLC SHOCK frozen vegetable company’s production plant in Belgorod region, Russia. This new plant acquisition will increase the production capacity of Bonduelle and help it in coping with the rising frozen market demand in Russia.

Bonduelle acquired LLC SHOCK frozen vegetable company’s production plant in Belgorod region, Russia. This new plant acquisition will increase the production capacity of Bonduelle and help it in coping with the rising frozen market demand in Russia. September 2018: Taylor Farms, a U.S.-based producer of fresh-cut vegetables, introduced salad kits featuring ready-to-eat grilled chicken

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America packaged salad market include: –

Earthbound Farm

Vegpro International Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Fresh Express Incorporated

BrightFarms

Eat Smart

Misionero

Gotham Greens Holdings, LLC

Mann Packing Co.

Bonduelle

