Sh Winman launched the Formed In Place Foam Gasket Machine

Shanghai, China, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sh Winman is a China-based gasket-making machine supplier introducing a formed-in-place foam gasket machine. Using an innovative two-components (A&B) liquid polyurethane and isocyanate foam in place gasket technology or cure in place foam gasket technology. Winman’s Formed In Place Foam Gasket Machine is the economical and reliable solution for replacing labor-intensive peel and stick gasket applications.

After mixing the material with compressed air in a controlled amount, the mixture is homogenized and converted by shear forces to a uniform foam structure when applied to the component. Curing takes place without the need for any chemical reactions, resulting in a closed-cell structure. Depending on the customer’s specifications, the automated system can adjust the material-to-air ratio and produce a wide range of foam hardness.

Technical Sales Manager comments, “Our Formed In Place Foam Gasket Machine that has come about through customer need and dovetails nicely with foam in place gasket technology. I can reveal that the machine has particularly captured the interest of manufacturers in the lighting, electronics, automotive, and packaging sectors.

Winman’s FIPFG PU injection machine is basic on the Foamed (Form)- in-place foam gasket technology or cure-in-place foam gasket technology that provides the perfect bespoke gasket every time. Short cycle times save time and money. If a manufacturer produces small volumes or has intermittent production, subcontracting their FIPFG system will be very cost-effective.”

Even very small sealing gaskets can easily be made by only requiring one component. No matter how complex the part is, applying a foam gasket to any application is possible. This includes micro-dispensing gaskets to replace O-rings and high-volume foam applications to doors or switch cabinets. The foam’s thixotropic qualities allow for complex tri-dimensional shapes and cross-sectional variations.

Visit their website https://www.shwinman.com/ to know more about the machine’s price or other configuration-related questions; one of their professional staff will answer as soon as possible!

Company Info

Company name: SHANGHAI WINMAN

Address: No.898 Boyuan Road, Jiading, Shanghai, 201802 China

Contact Phone: +86 15618818022

Contact email: info@shwinman.com

Website: https://www.shwinman.com/