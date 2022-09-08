U.S. Fruit Puree Market Consumer Distribution Channel Adoption, Surveillance and Suggestion

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Fruit Puree Industry Overview

The U.S. fruit puree market size was valued at USD 864.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The product has been witnessing a remarkable demand from the food and beverage industry, not only due to its taste and flavor but also because of the numerous health benefits associated with it. Several food manufacturing and food processing companies spend substantially on the market as an increasing number of consumers prefer natural ingredients in their foods and drinks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a direct as well as indirect impact on the market for fruit puree in the U.S. The coronavirus outbreak has affected both, the raw material and application industries of the fruit puree industry. Market players have also witnessed transportation delays. The COVID-19 pandemic has put an adverse impact on the supply chain of the fruit and vegetable industry in the U.S. The lower prices and reduced production of fruits and vegetables were the key problems of this industry.

Over the past few years, the demand for fruit extract in the form of puree and juices has increased significantly in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a healthy diet requires the consumption of adequate fruits and vegetables as they help in preventing several diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and obesity. A large number of consumers drink fruit juices to meet their daily requirements of fruits.

Low sugar and sugar-free products have been gaining traction in the U.S. market over the last few years. Manufacturers have been replacing sugar by using natural or artificial sweeteners sourced from fruit. Several beverages, confectionery, snacking producers have been using fruits as a sweetener. Furthermore, increasing demand for natural ingredients has been expanding the application of the product in foods and beverages as natural flavor and color.

The products are often consumed for their health benefits. For instance, the COVID-19 outbreak has boosted the demand for the products as they are enriched with vitamins and minerals that help prevent colds and promote immunity. Probiotic drinks blended with fruit puree, such as Actimel, are gaining traction among consumers for boosting immunity. Furthermore, the products are also gaining traction as sugar alternatives in the country.

U.S. Fruit Puree Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. fruit puree market on the basis of product and application:

U.S. Fruit Puree Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Tropical & Exotic

Citrus

Berries

Apple

Pears

Others

U.S. Fruit Puree Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Beverages

Bakery

Snacks

Baby Food

Desserts

Others

Market Share Insights:

July 2020: Tree Top Fruit Ingredients launched its Tree Top Fruit+Water pouches. These hydrating pouches are made with 50% juice designed for kids. These pouches are single-serve and low-sugar beverages, enriched with vitamin C. They are available in four flavors-grape, fruit punch, tropical, and berry.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Fruit Puree Industry include

Döhler Group

Ingredion Incorporated (Kerr Concentrates)

AgranaBeteiligungs-AG

DennickFruitsource, LLC

Grünewald International

Tree Top Fruit Ingredients

Uren Food Group Limited

Kendall Frozen Fruits, Inc.

