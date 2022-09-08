IoT Professional Services Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | IBM, Cognizant, Deloitte

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —Global IoT Professional Services Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on IoT Professional Services Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

IoT Professional Services helps organizations design, implement, and manage IoT solutions. These solutions can include connected devices, sensors, and networks that collect and share data. IoT Professional Services can help organizations to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and create new revenue streams.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in IoT Professional Services technology is the move towards more cloud-based solutions. This means that instead of relying on on-premise hardware and software, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud-based solutions that can be accessed from anywhere. Another key trend is the increasing use of data analytics. As more and more devices are connected to the internet, there is a growing pool of data that can be used to generate insights and improve decision-making.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the IoT Professional Services market are the need for enhanced operational efficiency, the need for reduced costs, and the need for improved decision making. The need for enhanced operational efficiency is driven by the fact that the IoT can help organizations to automate their processes and to collect and analyze data more effectively. The need for reduced costs is driven by the fact that the IoT can help organizations to reduce their energy consumption, to improve their asset utilization, and to reduce their labor costs.

Market Segments:

The IoT professional services market is segmented by service type, application, deployment type, and region. By service type, the market is classified into IoT consulting service, IoT infrastructure service, system designing and integration service, and others. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into smart building, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, and others. Based on deployment type, it is divided into cloud, and on-premise. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global IoT professional services market includes players such as IBM, Cognizant, Deloitte, Capgemini, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Happiest Minds, and others.

