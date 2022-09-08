Flanges Market To Witness Surge In Demand Owing To Increasing (Use Adoption) : Fact.MR

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global flanges market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global flanges market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on flanges sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global flanges market.

Global Flanges Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global flanges market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end use industry and region.

Type Material End Use Industry Region Welding Neck Carbon Steel Aviation and Aerospace North America Long Welding Neck Stainless Steel Petrochemical Latin America Slip-On Aluminum Architectural Decoration Europe Socket Weld Polymer Food & Beverages Processing APAC Lap Joint Others (Cast Iron, Bronze) Construction MEA Others (Threaded, Blind)

Manufacturers to Target Design Efficiency and After Sales Support

The global flanges market is moderately fragmented with the presence of several small and large-scale firms. The market is characterized by intense competition between the participants within the international and regional industry fronts. Industry players are focusing primarily on efficiently designed flanges for several industries.

Top tier participants are also providing efficient after sales customer support services to consumers. Key players such as General Flange & Forge LLC, Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd and Pro-Flange Limited have acquired top shares in the global flanges market.

Other competitors are focusing on the production of client specific flanges for various vertical industries. Moreover, emerging competitors in the market are concentrated primarily in Asian countries followed by North America.

Note: This taxonomy is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

Country-specific assessment on demand for flanges has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous flanges manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

Global Flanges Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research.

The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the flanges market.

