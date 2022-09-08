Permanent Magnets Market To Grow At Robust Rate During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets revenues will more than double between 2021 and 2031, reaching US$ 78 Bn at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is poised to gain traction on the back of growing demand from the consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, traction is provided by the smart homes industry, prompting the market to surpass US$ 34 Bn by 2021.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Adams Magnetic Products Co.

Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel Co.Ltd.

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Electron Energy Corporation

Goudsmit Magnetics Group

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Magnequench International LLC

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Thomas & Skinner Inc.

Vacuumschmelze GMBH & Co. Kg

Ugimag Korea Co.Ltd.

SsangYong Materials Corp.

Pacific Metals Co.

The Global Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets market research report displays the market size, share, status, production, cost analysis, and market value with the forecast period 2021-2031. Besides, upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, consumption volume, and the market share by segments and sub-segments have also been mentioned. It provides a refined view of the classifications, applications, segmentations, specifications and many more for Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets market. Regulatory scenarios that affect the various decisions in the Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets market are given a keen observation and have been explained.

Key Points Covered in Permanent Magnets Industry Survey

Market Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints shaping market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Permanent Magnets and how to navigate

Recommendation on key winning strategy.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Ferrite-based Permanent Magnets

Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) Permanent Magnets

Aluminum Nickel Cobalt (Alnico) Permanent Magnets

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets

Segmentation by application:

Permanent Magnets for Automotive Applications

Permanent Magnets for Consumer Goods & Electronics

Permanent Magnets for Industrial Applications

Permanent Magnets for Aerospace & Defense

Permanent Magnets for Energy

Permanent Magnets for Medical Applications

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets

Chapter 4: Presenting the Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Permanent Magnets market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

