The global yellow pea protein market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 3 Bn by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). In the recent past, yellow pea protein has found its application in several segments of the booming food & beverage industry. With consumers continuing to push for both healthier and more sustainable diets, room for continued growth of the yellow pea protein market is inevitable.

What seemed like the distant measure has now arrived. Meat alternatives are disrupting the traditional food chain and plant-based proteins are showing potential to upend animal-based protein production process. These changes are turning out to be a large revenue stream for the yellow pea protein market.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is disrupting everything from global economies to categories of products and stock availability. The crisis has also led to consumers re-evaluating their diets. Consequently, some setbacks are witnessed in the yellow pea protein market. The yellow pea protein market growth is expected to be affected by closures of yellow pea processing facilities all over the world. However, during the pandemic, consistent demand from meat alternative processing units and for the use of yellow pea protein in dietary supplements remains crucial.

Yellow Pea Protein Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Yellow Pea Protein market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Yellow Pea Protein market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Yellow Pea Protein supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Yellow Pea Protein, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Yellow Pea Protein: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Yellow Pea Protein demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Yellow Pea Protein. As per the study, the demand for Yellow Pea Protein will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Yellow Pea Protein. As per the study, the demand for Yellow Pea Protein will grow through 2029. Yellow Pea Protein historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Yellow Pea Protein consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Yellow Pea Protein Market Segmentations:

Product

Pea Protein Concentrates

Pea Protein Isolates

Textured Pea Protein

Hydrolyzed Pea Protein

Form

Dry

Liquid

Application

Meat Substitutes

Bakery Products

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Other Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

