Industrial Floor Scrubber Market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2020

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2020. The industry is likely to gain traction during the coronavirus outbreak owing to strict implementation of health and safety rules, and increased demand for industrial floor scrubbers from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. However, reduced demand from the food service and manufacturing sectors owing to lockdown restrictions will limit growth in 2020.

The market is likely to reflect fast growth throughout the forecast period between 2020 and 2030, supported by incorporation of automation/robotics technology in product offerings for applications, not only in healthcare, but also in manufacturing, food, and retail sectors.

Market players in the industrial floor scrubber market are focused on product launches, strategic collaborations in the industry, and long-term contracts with major end user businesses. Also, manufacturers are also looking to leverage the short-term increase in demand during the covid-19 pandemic to bolster sales and revenue.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Segmentations:

Type Ride-on Scrubbers

Robotic Scrubbers

Walk-behind Scrubbers Application Government

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Hospitality

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Retail & Food

Transportation

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

