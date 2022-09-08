Security Screening Market Demand, Overview, Size & Trend | Smiths Group Plc, L-3 Communication Holdings, Osi Systems Inc

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Security Screening Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Security Screening Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Security Screening is the process of checking people, baggage, or vehicles for weapons or explosives. The goal of security screening is to prevent dangerous items from being brought into secure areas. Screening can be done manually or with the help of technology, such as X-ray machines.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in security screening technology:

1. The use of biometrics is increasing. This includes the use of fingerprint scanners, iris scanners, and facial recognition technology.

2. The use of X-ray machines is becoming more common.

3. Metal detectors are also becoming more common.

Key Drivers:

There are a number of key drivers of the security screening market, which can be broadly categorised into two main groups:

1) Government regulations and mandates – Governments around the world are increasingly imposing stricter security requirements on businesses and organizations in a bid to protect their citizens from terrorism and other threats.

2) The threat of terrorism – The global threat of terrorism has increased in recent years, with a number of high-profile attacks taking place around the world.

Market Segments:

The security screening market is segmented by technology, application, end-use, and region. By technology, the market is classified into x-ray screening, biometric, electromagnetic metal detection, and others. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into people screening, baggage and cargo screening, and vehicle inspection. Based on end-use, it is divided into transportation, hospitality, government, industrial, and other. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global security screening market includes players such as Smiths Group Plc, L-3 Communication Holdings, Osi Systems Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Security Electronic, Equipment Co limited, United Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A, Argus Global Pvt Ltd, and others.

