Fox Nuts Market To Register Incremental Revenue Opportunities During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The fox nuts market continues to witness robust growth, with a stellar CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2027, according to a recent Fact.MR study. The market analysis has revealed that the growing demand of nutritious snacks and healthy food products have led to the growth of fox nuts in the global market. The overall sales of fox nuts is likely to reach more than US$ 91 Mn by 2019 end and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for roasted and popped fox nuts across the developing as well as developed countries. In addition, the proliferating food industry along with the introduction of new flavored fox nuts are some of the key factors anticipated to boost the overall sales of fox nuts during the forecast period.

Fox Nuts Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global fox nuts market is segmented by type, buyer type, sales channel and region.

Type Raw

Processed Buyer Type Household & Residential Buyers

Food Processors Sales Channel Direct Sales

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Retailers

Grocery Stores

Nutritional Food Outlets

Other Retail Formats Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from the Fox nuts Market Study

The production of fox nuts is mainly concentrated in the Asia Pacific region.

Raw fox nuts are estimated to account for a lion’s share in the global market and the status quo will prevail in the forthcoming years, owing to growing demand of natural and healthy food products in the market

Manufacturers are continuously developing new, flavored and processed fox nuts to lure consumers

The demand for processed fox nuts is growing at a significant rate with a growing consumer preference for flavored food products

Asia-Pacific region continues to remain the key market for fox nuts manufacturers, as the region is the leading producer and exporter of fox nuts in the global market.

Emerging countries are estimated to register a significant rise in demand for fox nuts, on account of their changing consumer preferences towards healthy food and lucrative opportunities witnessed by the growing FMCG sector in these emerging economies.

“With the introduction of new and flavored fox nuts, the global market is estimated to register strong growth” says the Fact.MR analyst.

