Sales Of Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market To Accelerate From Key -Use Industries During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Pea protein, a plant-based food extracted from yellow peas, originally known as pisum sativum, has an exceptional amino acid profile. Pea protein has gained immense popularity in the food & beverage industry due to its exclusive nutritional and functional characteristics such as foaming, solubility and emulsification.

Pea proteins are gluten-free, non-GMO, hypoallergenic and lactose-free, which fulfills consumer demand for a natural healthy product. These pea proteins are separated, extracted, sterilized and dried through numerous methods to enhance its properties. They are dried through spray drying and freeze-drying where freeze-dried pea isolates increase the shelf life, solubility and protein content of the pea protein.

Freeze-dried pea isolates are generally used as an alternative for meat protein and whey protein. The global freeze-dried pea isolates market is about to witness a projecting growth in the upcoming years due to an increase in demand for functional food, sports nutrition supplement is Estimated to Flourish at by 2031and a rising vegan population. The global freeze-dried pea isolates market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Regional Outlook

North America accounts for a majority of the share in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. This is mainly because North America is one of the major pea producing regions, as well as the largest exporter of peas globally. Europe has gained the second position in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market, with the presence of major manufacturing companies and operational facilities in the region. Changing consumer preference and increase in vegan consuming population is also one of the factors for the growth of global freeze-dried pea isolates market.

The Asia Pacific is one the fastest-growing region in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market owing to rising health-conscious population and expanding manufacturing facilities of freeze-dried pea isolates in the region, especially in China, Japan and Australia. Other regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to grow in the coming future and accounts for merely single-digit growth, mainly due to the presence of unorganized players in the freeze-dried pea isolates market.

Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Segmentation

The global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and region.

Based on application, the global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented as:

Bakery Goods

Nutrition Supplement

Energy Drinks

Pet Food

Emulsifier in Meat Industry

Others

Nutrition supplement end-use application accounts for a share of around 30% – 35% in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. Moreover, energy drinks remains one of the major hotspots in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market.

Based on product type, the global freeze-dried pea Isolates market is segmented as:

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolates (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolates (80%-85%)

High Purity Pea Protein Isolates (>85%)

High purity pea protein accounts for a major share in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. This is because high solubility and exceptional water-binding properties.

Based on region, the global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The Freeze-Dried Pea Isolates Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

