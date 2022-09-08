Rotary Dryers Market Set To Witness An Uptick During To 2022 – 2031

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global rotary dryer market is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by 2031.

Continuous rotary dryers witness high demand accounting for around 70% market share, as they see use in diverse application across multitude end uses. Continuous rotary dryers offer ease in automation and require less floor area, resulting in significantly reduced operational cost. Further, single shell rotary dryers hold nearly 2/3 market share as far as drum design is concerned, thereby augmenting overall market expansion.

The global market is fragmented in nature owing to multiple regional manufacturers across East Asia, South Asia, and Europe. Increasing penetration of regional players may hinder the equilibrium of market over the coming years. However, growing end-use industries are likely to uphold the demand trajectory rotary dryers over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031

Rotary Dryers Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Rotary Dryers market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Rotary Dryers market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Rotary Dryers supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition:

The report sheds light on leading providers of rotary dryers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of rotary dryers has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the rotary dryer market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Rotary Dryers: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Rotary Dryers demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Rotary Dryers. As per the study, the demand for Rotary Dryers will grow through 2029.

Rotary Dryers historical volume analysis: fact.mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Rotary Dryers consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Rotary Dryers Market Segmentations:

· By Dryer Type

Batch Rotary Dryers Continuous Rotary Dryers



· By Drum Design

Single-shell Rotary Dryers Multi-shell Rotary Dryers Double-shell Rotary Dryers Triple-shell Rotary Dryers



· By Drum Diameter

Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers 3-6 M Rotary Dryers Above 6 M Rotary Dryers



· By Drum Length

Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers 15-30 m Rotary Dryers 30-50 m Rotary Dryers Above 50 m Rotary Dryers



· By Capacity

Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers



· By Drive Type

Chain & Sprocket Drive Gear & Pinion Drive Friction Drive Direct Drive



· By Heating Type

Direct Heated Counter Current (Counter Flow) Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow) Indirect Heat



· By Heating Source

Fuel Oil Natural Gas/Propane Waste Heat Biogas Electricity



· By Application

Aggregates Agricultural By-products Animal Feeds Biomass Chemicals Fertilizers Minerals & Ores Plastic and Polymers Salts & Sugars Waste & Sewage Sludge Others



· By Material

Steel Rotary Dryers Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers



