Matcha Tea Market Trends, Developments, Opportunities, Manufacture Size And Future Forecasts To 2021 – 2031

A recent report by Fact.MR establishes that the market for matcha tea is expected to surpass US$ 5 Bn in the projected forecast period 2021-2031. As per the report, a CAGR of nearly 10% has been projected for the market in the forthcoming decade.

From 2016 to 2020, matcha tea sales expanded at a CAGR of around 8%, closing in at nearly US$ 2 Bn by the end of the historical period. Growth prospects have been further accelerated with the onset of COVID-19, as consumers increasingly opt for healthy beverage consumption.

Analysis concludes that matcha tea applications will abound in sectors such as skincare, desserts and healthcare industries respectively. Their antioxidant and nutritional properties are boding well for matcha tea sales. Also, manufacturers are focusing on offering the products in different packaging. This, in turn, has increased the reliability and usability factor of matcha tea.

Market Scope Covered In Matcha Tea :

The Global matcha tea market surpassed US$ 2 Bn as of 2020, and is expected to surpass market revenue of US$ 5 Bn by 2031. This represents a 2.5x increase for the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Rising health-consciousness has accelerated consumption of matcha tea. In addition, the use of matcha tea in making different food and beverage products has made the market for matcha tea desirable. Thus, sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of almost 10% by 2031.

Key Players Covered In This Industry Are:

Key players for matcha tea include AIO Tea Company, ITO EN ltd., Tata Consumer Products., Starbucks Corporation, Unilever PLC, Encha, Sasaki Green Tea Ltd, Mizuba Tea Co, Tenzo Tea, Green Food Corporation, Marukyu Koyamaen Co Ltd, Kissa Tea, Midori Spring Ltd.

For instance, in June 2021, Starbuck Corporation launched 47 Jimoto Frappuccino blended beverage series to celebrate its 25th anniversary in Japan. These beverages pay tribute to the different cultures and tastes of Japan.

Key Segments Covered In Matcha Tea:

Product Type Unsweetened Matcha Tea Sweetened Matcha Tea Flavored Matcha Tea

Nature Organic Matcha Tea Conventional Matcha Tea

Packaging Matcha Tea Cartons Matcha Tea Sachets Matcha Tea Stand up Pouches Matcha Tea Tins

Sales Channel Direct Matcha Tea Sales Indirect Matcha Tea Sales Matcha Tea Sales through Modern Trade Matcha Tea Sales through Convenience Stores Matcha Tea Sales through Online Retailers Matcha Tea Sales through Other Retail Formats



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Matcha Tea Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Matcha Tea

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Matcha Tea Matcha Tea Category & segment level analysis : Fact. MR’s Matcha Tea sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact. MR’s Matcha Tea sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Matcha Tea Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Matcha Tea: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Matcha Tea Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Matcha Tea manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Matcha Tea manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Matcha Tea demand by country: The report forecasts Matcha Tea demand by country for 2021-2031, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

