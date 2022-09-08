Adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting and control systems with improved technologies is expected to drive the tunnel lighting market over the forecast period, according to Fact.MR. Moreover, increasing transportation infrastructural development is projected to be a key contributor to market growth over the coming years. Developmental projects, especially in road and rail infrastructure, taken up by developing countries such as India and China, are expected to positively impact market growth.

Innovations in products such as daylight- and weather-adaptive lighting are expected to fuel demand for tunnel lighting, as they help increase safety of drivers and are also cost-effective. These technologically-advanced LED lights assist drivers in adapting and adjusting to various road conditions effectively. Apart from this, they have the ability to withstand corrosion, offering more than 70% power efficiency. With these features, LED lights are anticipated to be one of the key drivers for the growth of the global tunnel lighting market.

Fact.MR predicts the global tunnel lighting market to cross a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the year 2030.

Tunnel Lighting Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competition:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Tunnel Lighting, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Tunnel Lighting has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Tunnel Lighting market.

Tunnel Lighting Market Segmentations:

Type LED Lighting Electrodeless Lighting Incandescent Lighting Fluorescent Lighting Others

Shape Linear Round Square Rectangular Others

Installation Surface Mounted Hanging Recessed/Side Wall Mounted

Application Roadway Tunnels Railway Tunnels Mining Tunnels Public Work Tunnels Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



